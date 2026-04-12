Victoria and Albert at Burghley House: The royal visit that set the mould, and helped stave off revolution

That Britain escaped a Republican revolution in 1848 has something to do with the policies of Sir Robert Peel, Prime Minister from 1841–46. The abolition of the Corn Laws in 1846 — although it divided his party and forced him from office — was a key factor in ensuring cheap food for the urban population for the rest of the 19th century. In addition, he worked to popularise the monarchy. By taking advantage of the new railway network, Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, could stay with ‘Your Majesty’s leading subjects’ and, in the process, be seen by the population at large. These events created engagements with the public that foreshadowed the regular royal ‘walkabouts’ that became a popular feature of the 20th-century British monarchy.

Queen Victoria married Prince Albert, her 20-year-old cousin, on February 10, 1840, the year before Peel became Prime Minister. At first, the Queen did not warm to him, regretting the easy charm of his Whig predecessor, the avuncular Lord Melbourne, but she soon came to admire Peel for his integrity and sense and, when he recommended formal visits to country houses as a way of introducing her young consort to England, she saw the point. The first such royal excursion was to Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire from July 26–29, 1841, its chatelaine, the Duchess of Bedford, then being a Lady of the Bedchamber.