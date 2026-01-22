Swashbuckling Reepicheeps, pipistrelles and the Devil’s Dyke: They're all in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, January 22, 2026

Do you know what any of these bizarre things are? Find out in our daily quiz, below.

Pipistrelle bat mid-flight
What is the UK’s most common bat species?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
