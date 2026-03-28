The working cats of Britain: A brief guide

The evening of May 26, 1941, was probably a normal one for Oscar until the first torpedo hit. Bismarck, pride of the German navy, had been discovered by the Swordfish of HMS Ark Royal and, this time, she would not escape.

What Oscar would have made of torpedoes, or battleships, or the concept of war is unknown, but explosions and flooding were not conducive to his favourite activities, which were napping and catching mice, because he was a cat.

By the evening of May 27, Bismarck was at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, some 300 miles west of Brest, France, and Oscar had sensibly switched sides. He was now aboard the British destroyer HMS Cossack, having been rescued from a floating plank of wood, but, alas, the peaceful existence that he craved would not last long, as, on October 24, the front section of the ship was blown off by a torpedo.

Rescued again, and now nicknamed ‘Unsinkable Sam’, Oscar was transferred to HMS Ark Royal, which was then torpedoed on November 14 and sunk off the coast of Gibraltar. With three of his nine lives now used, it was decided that Oscar was probably best suited to a life on land away from torpedoes and he died peacefully in Belfast in 1955. Cats continued to serve on a variety of ships in the Navy until 1975, when they were banned as a result of hygiene regulations — an early casualty of the woke mob.

Cats have a long history with the Royal Navy. Pictured here is Convoy, sleeping in his miniature hammock on board HMS Hermione in 1941. (Image credit: Lt S J Beadell/IWM/Getty Images)

Professional cats are perhaps best known for their work at sea, yet Felis catus has been (and, indeed, remains) a working animal in many different fields. Consider, if you will, Tibs the Great, the ‘number one cat’ who ‘reigned at Post Office Headquarters’ from 1950–64. Such was his proficiency at catching rats that he swelled to an almighty 23lb in size and was said to have never ventured from the basement where he lived, ‘where no rat has been seen since Tibs sorted them out early in his career’.

It was noted in his obituary that he once caught a pigeon, which was released unhurt, although shaken. For his work, Tibs collected a weekly salary of 2s 6d.

Other working cats of history include the sublime Tiddles of Paddington Station, who kept a watchful eye on the women’s loos and was so beloved by visitors that overfeeding allowed him to reach a weight of 32lb and first place in 1982’s London Fat Cat Championships.