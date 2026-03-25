Why national parks are our national pride

Calling all pub quizzers: which was the first national park in the UK to be designated? The answer is the Peak District, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, as do the Lake District, Snowdonia and Dartmoor, which all followed swiftly in 1951.

There are now 15 — the latest being (here’s another quiz question) the South Downs, created on March 31, 2010 — the eventual fulfilment of an idea that was born as far back as 1929 by the newly formed Council for the Preservation of Rural England (CPRE). Its founder, Sir Patrick Abercrombie, a celebrated town planner, had written a manifesto suggesting that ‘a bold and wide policy should be pursued towards the creation of a series of national parks for the preservation of “wild country” with universal appeal for civilised man’. Ironically, the areas we now call national parks and revere for their vivid, individual landscapes, were once considered undesirable places to live for their remoteness and the fact that there few ways of making a living on rough, infertile ground.

Ladybower Reservoir as seen from Derwent Edge in the Peak District National Park, Derbyshire. (Image credit: Alamy)

Llyn Trawsfynydd reservoir lake in Snowdonia National Park, Gwynedd, Wales. (Image credit: Alamy)

Indeed, some found the wildness frightening; it took a certain robustness of attitude to cope. The writer Daniel Defoe, who published the first account of his travels across Britain in 1724, found the ‘wonders’ of the Peak District — its caverns, caves and springs — ‘underwhelming’ and described it as ‘the most desolate wild and abandoned country in all England’. About a century later, however, attitudes towards beauty and public access had changed and the poet William Wordsworth suggested that the Lake District was ‘a sort of national property to which every man has a right and interest who has an eye to perceive and a heart to enjoy’. The dichotomy is that, unlike the vast, genuinely wild, uninhabited expanses of US parks, ours are living, working places and th