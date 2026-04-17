'The best letters feel necessary, as though the writer couldn’t not write them': Shaun Usher opens the envelope on 13 years of Letters Live

There are many sentences that I think about on an almost daily basis, and most of them come from a letter that Hunter S. Thompson wrote to Anthony Burgess. They involve lizards, hoodlums, thugs, ‘a 50,000 word novella about the condition humane’, typewriters and piazzas. I get a lot of emails, plenty of which are useless, and it’s only a mix of time constraints and politeness that stops me from responding to most of them with this amalgam of insults that Dr Thompson concocted while running the National Affairs Desk at Rolling Stone.

The first time I encountered this elite piece of correspondence was at the Freemason’s Hall, when it was read aloud to me (and many others) by Dominic West. The event was my first experience of Letters Live, the epistolary event that was first created by Shaun Usher and Jamie Byng in 2013