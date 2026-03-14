Growing leeks: What to plant, when to to it, and how to make them thrive

Of all the vegetables, I think it is leeks (Allium porrum) that I eat in most increasing quantities every year. I think this might be after discovering how good they are when sliced lengthways almost to the base, wrapped in foil with a little olive oil and garlic and baked until tender. It is, therefore, with renewed enthusiasm that I dedicate myself to growing them this year.

Leeks are relatively easy to grow well, although they are particular and the quality of your harvest owes much to the small details. Sow in modules undercover from February, planting out in June or July when 8in or so tall: carefully tease out of the module, trim the roots to 2in, make a hole 6in deep with a pencil and lower the leek gently into it. Allow 8in or so between plants and water well.

Contrary to every instinct developed over years of planting out other seedlings, don’t backfill the hole with soil, but leave the leeks loose. As they grow, they thicken to fill the hole and expand more besides. With some varieties — try ‘Chef’s White’ and the appropriately named ‘Winter Giant’ — you can even sow direct from early spring, taking the thinnings as baby leeks and leaving the rest to mature.

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Leeks flourish in a moisture-retentive soil in full sun; keep them weed free, water every few days during dry spells and — if you can be bothered — earth up as they develop for a greater ratio of white to green leaves.

I tend to grow the same varieties each year — those I know are full of flavour and give me a naturally staggered harvest. My early varieties are ‘Chef’s White’ and ‘Monstruoso de Carentan’, with ‘Winter Giant’, ‘Bleu de Solaise’ and ‘Musselburgh’ ready later in the season.

The habit of growing baby leeks came from impatience and endures due to their succulent deliciousness: I sow them from April, 1in apart with 4in between rows in a bed with a fine tilth, in successional batches three weeks apart for a steady harvest. Although all varieties work perfectly well, ’King Richard’ is a good, very early variety that also makes for superb baby leeks. Depending on variety, leeks can be ready to harvest from September, although most are happy to stand through winter, with baby leeks ready in summer when pencil-thick and resembling spring onions.

Rust — appearing as orange/brown blotches — is tedious, although largely aesthetic, rather than substantial in its effects. I use a seaweed or comfrey feed every fortnight that helps minimise its likelihood, but crop rotation is the most effective preventative. In the relatively rare occasion of a more serious infection, dig up all affected plants and burn them. If leek moth is a problem, cover your developing plants in fleece.