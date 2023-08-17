A London townhouse kitchen that’s perfect for cooking, socialising and entertaining

The new owners of this London townhouse have reconfigured it to create a sociable space for cooking and entertaining.

The kitchen of this Victorian house in north London was previously on the lower ground floor and offered neither the light nor flexibility its owners wanted. Working with Leicestershire-based kitchen designer deVOL, they decided that the only solution was to create a new layout, converting the main reception room to provide a large, sociable space that includes both a kitchen and a dining area.

DeVOL’s classic fitted cabinetry has the distinctive look and fine detail of classic freestanding furniture that makes it the ideal choice for multipurpose rooms of this type.

Senior designer Alexa Jacobs worked with the clients on this project and suggested the installation of a Lacanche range cooker into the existing fireplace, which is flanked by a pair of tall, open-shelf countertop cupboards. Extra-deep cornicing at the top of the cupboards was specified to hide cleverly the ventilation ducting that runs behind them. The splashback surrounding the range is in handmade tiles by the Surrey-based manufacturer Froyle Tiles.

A mix of cabinetry designs was chosen for this project; the firm’s Classic English collection was used around the perimeter of the space and the island is from the Real Shaker range.

The cabinetry is painted in a two-tone scheme with bespoke colours mixed in house; a subdued, mellow yellow and a rich brown with purple undertones that combine to enliven the recessive backdrop. Both hues pair well with their respective surfaces: Carrara marble on the worktops and dark-stained wood on the island. In the bay window, where the shutters are painted in Farrow & Ball’s Shaded White, there is a mid-century dining table and chairs sourced by the owners.

deVOL — 01509 261000; www.devolkitchens.co.uk