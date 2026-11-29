For various controversial and contentious reasons, British manufacturing hasn’t had much to shout about in recent years. But, we’re finally starting to see a resurgence of pride in homegrown engineering. From JCB heading back to Brigham Young’s backyard for a hydrogen land-speed record to AC Cars reminding us of our automotive heritage with its new V8-powered Cobra GT Coupé, Brits are betting big on internal combustion.

To some, the push to ‘net zero’ has been built on a house of virtue-signalling cards that threatens to collapse the economy. They ask what purpose a carbon tax on parked cars and a surge of EV imports from the world’s biggest polluter, (Trump voice) China, all to reduce our less than 1% contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, serves.

The AC Cobra GT Coupé (Image credit: AC Cars)

So when a brand such as AC decides to double down with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine capable of 720bhp and 605lb ft of torque, it’s less of a British-punk-rock-Sex-Pistols middle finger to the status quo, and more a sign of the times. AC has weathered its fair share of storms over the past 125 years and with that comes a certain level of justified self-assuredness; they’ve been there, done that and got all the t-shirts.

‘We follow the market we know exists,’ says David Conza, chief executive officer of AC Cars. ‘Our clients told us they wanted a coupe, and today the waiting time for an AC allocation is more than two years. There clearly remains an audience for emotionally engaging petrol-powered cars.

‘Interestingly, since we launched our new generation of V8 powered cars, there has been a resurgence in petrol-powered V8 models and other, more volume orientated brands have realised the opportunity. This only goes to reinforce our approach.’

AC Cars CEO David Conza. (Image credit: AC Cars)

AC has dabbled in electrification with its Ace model, but recognises the insatiable appetite for internal combustion still remains. ‘The vast majority of clients specify a car with a manual gearbox, over an automatic, which tells us how much they value mechanical engagement,’ Conza adds. ‘Many say they find modern cars overly sanitised and unengaging. For us, technology is important, but it should support the driving experience rather than dilute it.’

The truth is, almost every original equipment manufacturer has re-committed to internal combustion. The original zero-emission-vehicle mandate of 2030 was four years away and has already been kicked down the road to 2035. Not one car manufacturer is talking about going fully EV anymore, and even the Chinese-British zombie marques that came back to the market as EV-only are developing internal combustion models. The demand for petrol never went away, it just became taboo to talk about. AC has given us permission to ‘suck, squeeze, bang and blow’ again.

'It's a brand new model, the first ever AC Cobra coupe to reach production and the start of a new chapter for what is Britain’s oldest operating vehicle manufacturer. I hope it will be remembered as a beautiful and inspiring car in its own right'

There’s a yearning for the character and personality that was abundant in the 20th century. The AC Cobra GT Coupé answers that call. Conza says ‘it's a fine balance between producing something that’s beautiful and appropriate or hackneyed and a caricature of something else.

‘When we started work on the AC Cobra GT Roadster, we wanted to understand what made the car iconic. Key elements such as its performance and its sound were important, but if we were going to bring the car up to date, we knew we had to work on a brand new engineering platform, chassis and bodywork. We knew this would deliver the safety, performance and handling that modern supercars need.’

The coupe shares around three quarters of its engineering with its open-top sibling with key tweaks to eke out extra performance and integrate a hard top. Since there wasn’t an original production coupe to work from, the team took inspiration from the AC A98 Coupe Le Mans race car that competed in the 1964 endurance event.

The AC A98 Coupe Le Mans. (Image credit: AC Cars)

While this racing lineage is the foundation on which modern Cobras are built, Conza says, ‘the engineering behind today’s supercars is a world away from that of the 1960s. Design details and overall aesthetic give a car its personality and many classic-inspired cars are a form of restomod or update using an existing chassis’.

‘However, this limits what you can achieve as you're effectively just reinterpreting or redecorating what is already there,’ he says. ‘Because we started with a new design, we were able to get it right first time rather than have to adapt something with a compromise.’ That commitment to the driving experience is what AC hopes will accelerate the brand from building 100 models a year to 1,000.

(Image credit: AC Cars)

Commenting on the significance of the coupe for the company, Conza adds: ‘It's a brand new model, the first ever AC Cobra coupe to reach production and the start of a new chapter for what is Britain’s oldest operating vehicle manufacturer. I hope it will be remembered as a beautiful and inspiring car in its own right.’

So, it would appear we’re entering an internal-combustion renaissance and, if that’s true, then AC is Michelangelo and the Cobra GT Coupé is its David. It’s a modern masterpiece in a sea of white goods on wheels. Its sexy Sixties styling would look just as at home parked on heyday Carnaby street as modern day Monaco marina.

(Image credit: AC Cars)

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