As friends of Country Life gathered at Hackett on Savile Row last month to celebrate the launch of our new tweed collaboration with the brand, one item was fashionably late to the party. 'Where is the dog coat?' asked founder Jeremy Hackett mid-speech, eyes wide with confusion as an assistant scurried forth with the goods. To the right of the designer was a model of his own Sussex spaniel on whom was meant to be draped a coat made of the tweed, inner lining emblazoned with ladybirds: Country Life's signature motif. 'As you can see, it looks great on a dog,' said Hackett of the coat after it had made its grand — and tardy — entrance.

Interested parties won't find anything online. The item is only available to purchase directly from No 14, Savile Row, and a waitlist is to be expected. Conspicuous consumption surrounding man's best friend increasingly borders on parody: the UK's luxury dog market is currently valued at about £10 billion and, this week, a private family office was reported by RPS — a newsletter for the one percent's one percent — as searching for a personal assistant for its spaniel. (The starting salary was listed at $100,000–$120,000; or £75,000–£90,000.)

London's five-star hotels now routinely offer canine menus — Charlie's at Brown's Hotel, in Mayfair, has one called the 'À La Bark' — and research by Crufts revealed that a dog's Christmas feast costs £10 more, on average, than that for the average human being. As Marie Antoinette nearly said: 'Let them eat steak.'

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Perhaps the most conspicuous canine gift currently on the market, however, is private club membership. The George in Mayfair, named after Mark Birley's dachshund, is marking its 25th anniversary by opening membership up to dogs.

Puppy love: spoiling our canine companions is increasingly 'de rigueur'. (Image credit: The George Mayfair)

Although the private club has had a canine committee since 2020 (incumbents include Tom Parker Bowles and Sophia Money-Coutts), there to enhance the care provisions afforded to dogs accompanying actual club members, the new scheme allows pups to enroll as members in their own right. Pricing is the same as for Homo sapiens (entry-level membership for the under-35s stands at £1,000 a year, with a £500 joining fee): the only difference is that the membership is in the dog's name.

Given that dogs are already allowed to roam the club freely, one wonders who this is really for. People whose previous membership bids have been rejected may find this a convenient loophole to renew their applications. As dogs are far harder to say no to than humans, one’s chances of getting in via the canine door are no doubt superior.

Let them have their steak and eat it.

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A version of this feature appeared in the November 18, 2026 issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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