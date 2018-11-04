13 delightful houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past few weeks.

Outstanding private equestrian estate in a convenient location to the west of London.

A three bedroom detached former lock keeper’s cottage with parking, landscaped gardens, a courtyard garden and panoramic views.

An outstanding country residence in parkland, approached over a quarter of a mile tree-lined drive.

Magnificent four bed country home, village location, three reception rooms, conservatory, double garage and beautiful gardens.

Wonderful contemporary home having been thoughtfully designed providing generous reception and bedroom space.

A detached cottage situated in grounds of 0.6 of an acre with outstanding views over the surrounding countryside for many miles.

“Peace & privacy” – charming four bed country cottage in a peaceful, secluded valley; ideally placed for Malvern and Ledbury.

Five bed family home with five bathrooms, superb rural views, in a sought-after village location. M4 6 miles, Cardiff 23, Bristol 29.

An impressive seven bed modern family home with over 7000 sq. ft. of accommodation, set in a rural location with far-reaching views.

Dating from the 17th Century this beautiful, Grade II listed cottage is in one of the most desirable villages in Oxfordshire.

A beautiful country home of over 6,000 square feet set within the heart of the very pretty Stirlingshire village of Killearn, surrounded by lovely formal gardens stretching to around

an acre.

A delightful character home offering extensive accommodation with mature gardens, ample parking and station nearby (approx. 4 miles).

Pound Cottage is a beautifully presented Grade II listed property in the heart of the popular village of Bromham.

