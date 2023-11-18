A 28-bedroom ‘mini-Versailles’ has come up for sale in the heart of Kent’s commuter belt

There's more than a touch of French fancy on display at Oxon Hoath, a sprawling home with glorious gardens and grounds near near Sevenoaks.

A chateau you can commute from? No, you don’t need a helicopter or a private jet, since this château-style former manor house is in Kent, and close to the commuter haven of Sevenoaks.

Grade II*-listed Oxon Hoath is set in 74 acres of idyllic parkland and pasture that was once part of a medieval royal deer park. This mini-Versailles is listed with Savills in Sevenoaks at a guide price of £7.95m.

Oxon Hoath has been a private country house for centuries although, for the past 24 years, the estate has been operated by the owner as an exclusive venue for retreats, conferences and celebratory events.

And while the decor inside may fall short of the opulence of a French palace, the space on offer is quite astonishing. The main areas of the house currently accommodate 28 guest bedrooms, 21 bathrooms and a range of mostly south-facing principal reception rooms.

In addition to the main house is the 16th-century, Grade II*-listed Dower House, which provides five bedrooms and bathrooms, four reception rooms and an indoor swimming pool.

Glorious gardens and grounds provide an impressive backdrop to the grand main house. They include landscaped lawns and terraces, a parterre garden with much of its original planting and a 2¼-acre Georgian walled garden that provides organic fresh fruit, herbs and vegetables for the house.

