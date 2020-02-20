A Grade II-listed Georgian home in the glorious countryside, just 23 minutes from central London

Kent property is finally having its heyday, with this gorgeous country home at the head of the charge. Penny Churchill reports.

When, in December 2009, domestic rail services were first introduced on the high-speed (HS1) line between Ashford International station and London St Pancras, commuting times from Ashford to central London were slashed

by more than half, from 84 minutes to only 37 minutes.

At the time, property search agent Colin Mackenzie fully expected to see a surge of activity in the market for country houses in east Kent, an area previously shunned by commuters because of its abysmal rail links with the capital.

‘In reality’, he says, ‘that surge never happened—until now, when buyers are finally waking up to the charms of this part of Kent, which boasts some of the best Georgian houses to be found anywhere in the county.’

‘The Mount House, listed Grade II, brings grand country living to town with grace and aplomb’

For sale at a guide price of £3.15m through the Sevenoaks office of Savills, The Mount House at Brasted, near Westerham, offers the convenience of village living and an easy commute from nearby Sevenoaks, with trains to London Bridge and Cannon Street/Charing Cross taking 23 mins and 32 mins respectively.

Set in 5½ acres of park-like gardens, grounds and woodland, which include an avenue of trees bounded by wrought-iron fencing, the Grade II-listed early Georgian house, which dates from 1720, incorporates Regency, Victorian and later modern additions.

With more than 7,000sq ft of interior living space, including four grand reception rooms (an impressive drawing room, an elegant dining hall, a fully panelled library and a charming breakfast room) and bedroom accommodation on two floors, including three bedroom suites, six further bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms, The Mount House, listed Grade II, brings grand country living to town with grace and aplomb.

The home benefits from excellent transport links – just a few miles from Sevenoaks, which will take you straight into London Bridge in less than half an hour.

The Mount House is on the market through Savills at a guide price of £3.15 million. Click here for more information and images.