A literal chocolate box cottage for sale as the gorgeous place that starred in an iconic Mars bar advert comes to market

What could be sweeter than a cottage that featured in a 1960s advert for the famous chocolate bar? Step inside Bachelors Mead, a charming period property in Wiltshire.

A chocolate-box cottage immortalised in an iconic Mars bar advert is for sale in a sought-after pocket of Wiltshire.

Bachelors Mead provides the backdrop to a 1960s TV ad for Mars, where roof thatcher and bell ringer Sid Grant shares the famous chocolate bar with his two young nieces.

The ad features the catchy slogan, ‘A Mars a day helps you work, rest and play’. Now that may not be considered the best health advice. But why let that get in the way of a nationwide advertising campaign?

The five-bedroom cottage in the pretty village of Horton, near Devizes, is on the market with Hamptons for £1,250,000.

Bachelors Mead dates back, in part, to the 14th century. This family home oozes rural charm: think thatched roof (famously tended to by Sid), exposed timber beams, and deep brick fireplaces.

Thankfully though, it has been brought up to date since the 1960s Mars bar advert.

It has a light and airy feel, with roughly around two thirds of the footprint downstairs dedicated to just two rooms: an open-plan kitchen and a vaulted sitting room.

At the heart of the modern kitchen is a large island and a striking blue AGA, an essential in any country home, surely. And the star of the show in the spacious sitting room is a large Victorian school house window.

Elsewhere on the ground floor is a dining room, snug, study, utility room, loo and boot room. Head up one of the two staircases and you’ll find five tasteful bedrooms and two bathrooms.

With a neutral colour palette throughout, this is a warm and welcoming home that you could move straight into.

The double garage next to the house features a first floor loft, which would make an ideal set-up for a separate home office or all-important storage space.

Bachelors Mead sits in a 1.4 acre parcel of land, with a garden that wraps around the house.

It may have a peaceful setting in the North Wessex Downs National Landscape but it’s still well-connected. The train station in nearby Pewsey has a circa one-hour direct service to London Paddington. Perfect for commuters tied to an office in the Big Smoke.

It’s also close to a handful of well-known schools, including Marlborough College, Dauntsey’s, St Francis Prep, Stonar, and Bishops Cannings.

‘Bachelors Mead is an enchanting period home that offer a prospective buyer a unique opportunity. Not only will you own a piece of British popular culture history, but you’ll be acquiring a handsome, welcoming home with an ideal blend of rustic charm and contemporary comforts,’ says Johanna Cole, sales director at Hamptons in Marlborough.

‘Light-filled and airy rooms, like the lofty sitting room with its striking Victorian school house window, exemplify the property’s appealing character. The property is in a wonderful semi-rural setting within walking distance of the Kennet and Avon Canal, offering spectacular views with a good degree of privacy.’

Bachelors Mead is on the market for £1,250,000 via Hamptons — see more details and pictures.