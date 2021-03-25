A picture-postcard property in Buckinghamshire with beams, character and an absurdly idyllic garden

Mead Farm is ideal for those who are tired of city life, but want to stay close to the capital.

Grade II-listed Mead Farm is something of a picture-postcard property in the heart of the Buckinghamshire village of Farnham Common — not to be confused with Farnham, Surrey — ideal for those who are tired of city life, but want to meet their neighbours and stay close to the capital. Mead Farm is listed with Knight Frank for £1,295,000.

Underneath the wisteria cladding is a red- and grey-brick home of some five bedrooms and the property also includes a detached two-storey studio/home office, perfect for those looking to keep on home working post-pandemic.

The sitting room has a beamed ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove, along with a bay window with French doors opening to the garden.

The gardens extend to just over a quarter of an acre and are landscaped to a cottage-garden style, with an expansive area of lawn interspersed with well-stocked beds.

Furthermore, a large carp pond with a water cascade and bridge could inspire any owner to try their hand at becoming the next Monet.

Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire: What you need to know

Location: Farnham Common is three miles north of Slough and three miles South of Beakonsfield. Both villages are bordered by Burnham Beeches.

Farnham Common is three miles north of Slough and three miles South of Beakonsfield. Both villages are bordered by Burnham Beeches. Atmosphere: The Buckinghamshire village has a small high street with a handful of shops and restaurants, as well as a selection of pubs.

The Buckinghamshire village has a small high street with a handful of shops and restaurants, as well as a selection of pubs. Things to do: Burnham Beeches and its 540 acres of ancient woodland is popular with walkers, cyclists and riders. Farnham Common is close to Beaconsfield, around five miles away, a pretty market town close to Slough and Windsor.

Burnham Beeches and its 540 acres of ancient woodland is popular with walkers, cyclists and riders. Farnham Common is close to Beaconsfield, around five miles away, a pretty market town close to Slough and Windsor. Schools: Farnham Common has excellent primary schools as well as nearby Burnham Grammar School.

