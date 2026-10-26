A sprawling estate and handsome farmhouse near London with a 'Game of Thrones'-style driveway

With a marginally reduced supply of farmland for sale on the open market between January and September this year — 138,545 acres compared with 147,760 acres for the equivalent period in 2025 — it is ‘steady as she goes’ in the market for UK farms, according to Alex Lawson, head of rural agency at Savills. He attributes the resilience of the marketplace to sustained demand from lifestyle purchasers, buyers with rollover funds to invest and local farmers seeking to extend their existing holdings.

All three buyer groups will find much to their liking at Home Farm, Upper Basildon, near Reading, Berkshire, a wonderfully private, 455-acre residential and farming estate centred around a handsome 16th-century farmhouse within the North Wessex Downs National Landscape and yet only an hour’s train ride from central London.

For sale for the first time in more than 40 years through Louisa Over of Savills farms and estates, Home Farm is offered either as a whole, at a guide price of £10.97 million, or in four lots.

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(Image credit: Savills)

Lot 1a, Home Farmhouse with the converted granary, two-bedroom Garden Cottage, outbuildings and 98 acres of land, is for sale with a guide price of £7.4m; lot 1b, 114½ acres of rolling arable land and woodland adjoining lot 1a, is priced at £1.15m; lot 2, 146 acres of productive arable land and woodland to the east of Upper Basildon, is on offer at £1.45m; and lot 3, 97 acres north-west of Mead Lane, is offered at £970,000.

(Image credit: Savills)

The focal point of the estate is the picturesque farmstead comprising the charming farmhouse, approached via a wonderfully dramatic driveway that's like a smaller version of Northern Ireland's famous 'Dark Hedges', made famous in the Game of Thrones adaptation.

(Image credit: Savills)

The main farmhouse, which is unlisted, provides 6,727sq ft of well-proportioned living space on three floors, including entrance and reception halls and three main reception rooms.

(Image credit: Savills)

There's also a study, conservatory and garden room, kitchen and dining annexe.

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You'll find eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, and should you need more space there's further accommodation is available in the pretty stone, two-bedroom Garden Cottage.

(Image credit: Savills)

In 2020, the owners converted the Grade II-listed, 17th-century former granary into an impressive 2,518sq ft, four-bedroom guest house with a vast, open-plan kitchen and dining area. Roof-mounted solar panels provide electricity and heating.

(Image credit: Savills)

Delightful gardens and grounds include formal and kitchen gardens, planted borders, an arboretum and a tiered garden with an open-fronted summer house and terrace for entertaining.

(Image credit: Savills)

Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details.

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