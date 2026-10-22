An 'English Napa Valley' up for sale just outside Bath, with farmhouse, helipad and a lovely line in Chardonnay

It takes energy, determination and clarity of purpose to create the perfect small country estate, qualities demonstrated in spades by the owner of the spectacular Vineyards Farm at Claverton, near Bath, Somerset, which comes to the market with a guide price of £9 million through the London office of John D. Wood & Co.

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

As selling agent Claire Carter reveals, it all started with the purchase in 2013 by the owner, an international lawyer with a passion for history, of a rundown 17th-century farmstead on a slope above the historic village of Claverton, two miles east of Bath at the southern end of the Cotswolds National Landscape.

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

Inspired by the setting of the 15-acre holding, originally a vineyard dating back to ancient times, he demolished the existing farmstead and set out to create what Ms Carter describes as ‘the nearest thing to a Napa Valley winery’, complete with its own vineyard that has just produced 550 bottles of a very drinkable Chardonnay and boasts its own helipad.

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(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

Protected by mature woodland, with not a single other building in sight, Vineyards Farm enjoys glorious views over the rolling Somerset hills, yet is minutes away from the World Heritage city of Bath.

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

The agents describe the principal house as ‘nothing short of breathtaking’, from the dramatic entrance hall crowned by soaring oak beams and framed by reclaimed stone, to the beautifully proportioned reception rooms and the state-of-the-art kitchen.

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

Four palatial bedroom suites have vaulted ceilings, exposed timbers and luxuriously appointed bathrooms.

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

Outside, the Dairy is arranged as two beautifully designed cottages, which can function independently or as a substantial secondary dwelling.

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(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

The magnificent new, 4,000sq ft barn offers limitless potential, with enough underground space to provide garaging for up to seven vehicles.

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

The grounds, which are laid out as an artistic mix of sweeping lawns, enchanting woodland and a series of terraces, create an ever-changing landscape of colour and texture.

(Image credit: John D. Wood & Co)

A sheltered contemporary swimming pool enjoys a wonderfully private outlook over the surrounding hills.

Vineyards Farm is for sale through John D. Wood & Co at £9 million — see more details.