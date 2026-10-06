A 'masterpiece of engineering' on one of the most dramatic and historic headlands in Cornwall

Pendennis Headland on Falmouth harbour has spent four centuries as a critical military outpost. A castle was originally built here by Henry VIII to guard against potential invasion by Spain, and it continued that role throughout the 16th century. In the Civil War, the castle — by then significantly expanded — witnessed a sad and gruesome chapter as a bitter, five-month siege saw the Royalists holed up within the walls reduced to grim and desperate measures to avoid starvation, before eventually surrendering to Cromwell's forces. Even as late as the Second World War it was a crucial gun emplacement.

Today, the headland and castle are the site of Falmouth’s coastguard station, a popular tourist attraction, and 70 acres of woods and green spaces that provide a safe haven for all manner of wildlife. It's also the setting for one of the most remarkable homes to be built in Cornwall in recent years: Pendennis House.

Situated on Castle Drive within Pendennis Headland, this 7980sq ft property is a striking mix of modern design and engineering. It's for sale through joint agents Jonathan Cunliffe and Savills, who quote a guide price of £6.95 million.

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The house is set just inside the harbour entrance, and enjoys fabulous views of St Anthony lighthouse, St Mawes Castle, the Carrick Roads and Falmouth Bay.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe / Savills)

Even getting to the front door is something of an event. The house is entered via a steel bridge walkway, which leads to a double-height reception/dining area.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe / Savills)

That in turn opens out onto a large terrace that extends the length of the building.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe / Savills)

Behind the hall, a huge, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room is glazed on both sides to make the most of the ever-changing harbour and sea views.

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Two good double bedrooms on the ground floor share a large shower room and a study/office or separate sitting room.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe / Savills)

An impressive steel staircase leads to the first floor and four further bedrooms, including, at the south end of the house, the principal bedroom suite, which has a dual-aspect bedroom and balcony overlooking Black Rock and the entrance to Falmouth harbour.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe / Savills)

There's also private access to a secluded beach below.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe / Savills)

Jonathan Cunliffe calls it 'one of the finest properties on the south coast, a spectacular modern masterpiece commanding grandstand views', while Savills note its 'rare combination of immense sense of privacy and unrivalled marine views'.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe / Savills)

For sale at £6.95 million — see more details via Savills or Jonathan Cunliffe.