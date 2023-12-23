A West Sussex barn conversion with pretty garden office in mature grounds

The five-bedroom timber-clad home comes with more than two acres of secluded gardens, plus a hot tub and sun-drenched terrace.

Home workers fed up of being sat at their laptop in an uninspiring study or spare room would find their environment vastly improved if they moved to this charming barn conversion. Within its beautiful mature grounds is a pretty timber outbuilding, which lends itself perfectly to being used as a garden office.

The five-bedroom, timber-clad home is listed with Hamptons for offers in the region of £1.595 million.

Nestled in a plot of more than two acres and lined with trees, Stallhouse Barn is accessed via a no-through lane in the hamlet of North Heath, between Pulborough and Billingshurst. Those needing to commute to the capital can travel from both towns to London Victoria in just over an hour.

Recommended videos for you

The house is immaculately turned out with some ‘character’ features. Once your focus moves from the enormous cowhide rug and ritzy bedframe, you’ll notice the master suite has lots to offer. With a Juliet balcony, dressing room and en-suite shower room, it’s a very comfortable, light-filled space, with lovely timber beams.

Both the kitchen and drawing room are also flooded with light thanks to being dual-aspect with vaulted ceilings and French doors leading out to the 2¼-acre grounds.

Outside is a sub-bathed terrace and seating area, which looks out over lawns. The former paddock within the grounds is no longer fenced, but if put back in place the 2.2 acres could squeeze in a pony or two, or perhaps more sensibly a flock of hens with lots of space for them to explore.

Those less inclined to keep livestock may prefer to keep the grounds to themselves and enjoy relaxing strolls before taking a dip in the hot tub situated by the house.

The outbuilding could provide the home office of dreams, but an even better option might be keeping its bar and enjoying the space for entertaining and parties, as the current owners have.

Stallhouse Barn in North Heath, West Sussex is listed with Hamptons for offers in the region of £1.595 million