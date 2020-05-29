An archetypal country manor house for sale in ‘one of North Devon’s few remaining unspoilt coastal locations’

Lee Bay is an unspoilt spot on theNorth Devon shore; Lee Manor is seven-bedroom manor house is in prime position to enjoy it to the full.

It took two years to build, but in 1898 the granite stone walls of Lee Manor and its interiors were finally completed, providing the then owner, Charles Cutliffe, the Squire of Lee, unparalleled views over Lee Bay (‘one of North Devon’s few remaining unspoilt coastal locations’, according to the agents) and the Bristol Channel beyond.

Cutliffe may be gone, but the house and views remain, as well the 20 acres of grounds and ancient woodlands. The a and the whole lot is for sale at £2.375 million.

Boasting seven bedrooms, the property offers a wealth of period features, such as the Gothic-style timber front door and panelling, mullioned windows and exposed beams, and a magnificent reception hall with a double-height minstrel’s gallery.

Outside is a mixture of ancient woodland of mostly mature deciduous trees and more formal gardens.

At the front, The Crow’s Nest is the perfect spot to take in the fantastic sea views and sunsets.

The L-shaped drawing room has a fireplace housing a wood burning stove and french doors to the garden, with wonderful views to the sea — something it has in common with many of the other rooms, notably the master bedoom.

There’s also a spacious dual-aspect dining room that has a fireplace with ornate carved timber screen. It adjoins the study, which also has french doors to the garden.

It’s an ideal choice for somebody looking for privacy: the house is approached through a stone pillared entrance with wrought iron gates leading into a beautiful wide, tree-lined drive approximately a third of a mile long.

Lee Manor also has simple access to the small beach, reached via a few steps from the end of the driveway, while the famous sandy beaches of Woolacombe, Saunton, Croyde and Putsborough are a short drive away.

Lee Manor is for sale through Stags at £2.375 million — see more details and pictures.