An idyllic Grade II-listed house in the beautiful West Sussex countryside

Park Farm is a delightful timber-frame former hall house set in 32 acres of gardens and parkland near Slinfold, West Sussex.

Tranquil, Grade II-listed Park Farm stands near the pretty village of Slinfold, six miles from Horsham and 19 from Guildford, both of which boast excellent connections with London.

For sale with Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.5m, this delightful Sussex farmhouse, the core of which is a timber-frame former hall house dating from about 1400, with 17th- and 20th-century additions, stands at the end of a long private drive, surrounded by its 32 acres of gardens, paddocks, woods and parkland.

In the course of his almost 20-year tenure, the present owner has improved and extended the 3,300sq ft main house, lowering the living-room floor to increase ceiling height, converting the barn to a comfortable three-bedroom dwelling and installing ground-source heating throughout.

Today, it offers an intriguing mix of old and new, with a central glass hallway linking the original hall house and drawing room to the east with the 1960s or 1970s extension to the west. The latter houses the open-plan family room and kitchen, which today

represent the heart of the home.

The ground-floor accommodation comprises the drawing room and study to one side of the hallway, with the family room, dining room, kitchen and utility room to the other. At first-floor level, two bedrooms and a reading room are located in the old part of the house, with the master suite and two more bedrooms situated in the modern extension.

Outside, outbuildings have been converted to provide a games room, stables, an office, garaging and storage. Sporting facilities include a swimming pool and pool house, with golf and other leisure pursuits available at the next-door Slinfold Golf and Country Club; new members are always welcome, too, at Slinfold Cricket Club, one of the oldest in Sussex, founded in 1775.

Park Farm is for sale via Strutt & Parker at £2.5 million — see more details and pictures.