An oast house within the landscape that gave birth to the National Trust

It was at Toys Hill in Kent that Britain's largest charity came to being and this home holds those ideals of conservation and preservation close to its heart.

Toys Hill rises some 771ft above sea level in the Brasted Civil Parish, near Sevenoaks in Kent. It was here that, in the late 19th century, Octavia Hill donated a terrace that features an outstanding view of the High Weald, which became one of the National Trust’s first properties. Indeed, it was Hill’s connection to the area, and its landscape, that helped inspire her and her partners to form the charity more than 100 years ago.

For the first time in more than 50 years Toys Hill Farm House is up for sale, for a price of £1.475 million with Hamptons. The Grade II-listed home, which features six bedrooms, sits at the edge of the hamlet of Toys Hill, and is very much in touch with the heritage of the area and the surrounding landscape.

That commitment to conservation has meant that very little has changed in this part of the Kent Downs AONB, with the National Trust now owning and managing some 200 acres of woodland at Toys Hill and nearby Emmetts Gardens. Naturally, this makes Toys Hill a very sought after location for homebuyers.

The property is set over three floors, and dates from the 16th century, incorporating a single-roundel oast house. Per the agents, the property is in need of some modernisation, but the character is there for all to see, with exposed beams, inglenook fireplaces and delightful mullioned windows. All in all, the accommodation extends to some 2,730sq ft.

Outside, the gardens and grounds take advantage of the wonderful outlook, with plenty of views to enjoy. Extending to ½ an acre, the gardens feature lawned areas, mature trees, two ponds, fruit trees and a productive kitchen garden. Two barns are also on sight, offering development potential.

Toys Hill Farm House if for sale with Hamptons for £1.475 million. For more information and pictures, click here.