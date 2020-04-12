The house where a young JFK forged his career has come up for sale in Washington

A pretty, red-brick building in America's capital has come up for sale where John F. Kennedy once lived with his sister, Eunice, at the outset of their careers.



History and contemporary architecture meet in beautifully-renovated style at 1400, 34th Street, in Georgetown, Washington DC.

Built in Federal style — the Roman-inspired architecture beloved of 19th-century America — this red-brick townhouse, set on a cobbled street in Georgetown’s West Village, was home to none other than John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

JFK and his younger sister Eunice rented the property from Louise Cromwell (Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s former wife) in 1949 in the early days of their respective careers.

Eunice worked at the US Justice department and the Federal Industrial Institution for Women, while JFK, who had been elected to congress in 1946, became increasingly prominent in the House, where he took an active interest in international affairs.

The siblings left 1400, 34th Street, in 1951 — JFK went to another Georgetown house, where he stayed until he married Jaqueline Bouvier in 1953, and Eunice moved to Chicago.

She would later go on to marry American diplomat Sargent Shriver, with whom she had five children (including American journalist Maria Shriver, aka the former Mrs Arnold Schwarzenegger), and became an award-winning champion of the disabled, as well as the only American woman to appear on a coin while still alive.

The 4,659 sq. ft. house changed hands and was eventually renovated in the early 21st century by American architect Richard Foster.

Working together with builder Tom Glass, Foster re-imagined the spaces, making the most of the original features while introducing contemporary elements (the house has Lutron lighting and a Crestron smart technology system).

From the entrance hall, a grand staircase leads to the first floor, which houses the living areas — a sleek, granite-topped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and the large dining room with access to a terrace for alfresco relaxation.

On the second floor is the elegant sitting room and a panelled library, while the three bedrooms take up the top floors. A panoramic roof terrace takes in lovely views of Georgetown.

1400, 34th Street, Georgetown, is for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty at £4.675 million — see more information and pictures.