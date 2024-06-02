Log cabins, beachside masterpieces and a house with its own cave: Nine incredible homes for sale around the world

Our pick of some of the best international property to come up for sale via Country Life.

Visit our international property for sale pages to see more homes around the world.

Located in a magnificent setting near Alaior, Binicreixient is a historic finca with 80 hectares of land extending down to the coast.

Over 500sq m of living space, six en-suite bedrooms, a large kitchen area — and best of all, caves beneath the house which make a wonderful, shady place to entertain in the summer.

Recommended videos for you

For sale with Engel & Völkers. See more pictures and details for this property.

A house that sits right above the unspoilt Cabbage Beach, within the Ocean Club Estates on Paradise Island, across the causeway from Nassau.

There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 9,631 sq ft of space, plus the option to join the golf club.

For sale with HG Christie. See more pictures and details for this property.

A glorious stretch of land that’s host to 10 cabins in the woods across 312 acres of this idyllic wilderness property in the Ouachita Mountains of Southeast Oklahoma.

It’s an ideal spot for the outdoor life, particularly hiking, canoeing and fishing along the two miles of included river front.

For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details for this property.

Located between San José and Es Cubells, Can Alamanda has views across the sea to Formentera.

Open plan living, plus a cosy study and a roof terrace are part of the appeal, while gardens and grounds feature a magnificent pool, pool house and outdoor kitchen.

For sale with Engel & Völkers. See more pictures and details for this property.

This private island near Saratoga Springs in upstate New York comes with 35 acres of land which take in fice paddocks, two barns and a horse training track.

There’s a cable ferry to access the island and the charming 1,200sq ft house, but permission is in place to build a bridge.

For sale with Sotheby’s International Realty. See more pictures and details for this property.

Looking out over Albany Marina and the Caribbean Sea, this four-bedroom apartment is beautifully fitted out inside.

For sale with HG Christie. See more pictures and details for this property.

A short stroll from the Lyford Cay Club, this recently-renovated five-bedroom house has a secluded feel and gorgeous views.

For sale with HG Christie. See more pictures and details for this property.

One of Andalusia’s oldest and most celebrated resorts, Sotogrande has been an international playground for the great and the good since the 1960s.

Golf, horse riding, tennis and more are part of the lifestyle, while properties for sale range from affordable apartments to spectacular villas designed by world-renowned architects.

For sale with Sotogrande. See more pictures and details for this property.

A contemporary canal-front cottage in an affluent, private community.

Deceptively spacious inside — the hallway fits a grand piano with ease — and there is a pool, terrace and home office.

For sale with HG Christie. See more pictures and details for this property.