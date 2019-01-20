Three picture-perfect country houses, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

Malabar House is an idyllic family home, perfect for schools.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A compact Grade I-listed late-medieval manor house on the edge of Dartmoor, of significant historic and architectural status, together with 13th century chapel and service cottage, sheltered in superb gardens.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stylishly refurbished country house near Bradford-on-Avon.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.