The ten best properties for sale in Country Life in 2023

From spectacular stately homes to a delightful thatched cottage, these homes that came up for sale this year were the most popular property stories of the last 12 months.

‘Every so often a house comes up for sale which isn’t so much a place to live, as part of the history of Britain,’ we wrote in June as Wolterton Hall came to the market for the first time in centuries.

Read the full article.

The Grade I-listed, historic Linton Park, with its Grade II*-listed gardens, woods and parkland overlooking the Weald in Kent, got us very excited when it came up for sale at £32m n April.

Recommended videos for you

Read the full article.

Back in July an opportunity arose that wasn’t so much once-in-a-lifetime as once-in-four-lifetimes: The Manor House in the wonderfully-named Dorset village of Sandford Orcas came up for sale.

Read the full article.

A vast amount of care and love has been poured in to Arthington Hall in recent years, and in October the process began to find a new owner who will have a chance to enjoy this extraordinary house.

Read the full article.

Almost 10,000 acres of Northumberland came to the market as the vast Rothbury Estate went up for sale. Penny Churchill took a look.

Read the full article.

1,000 years of history were on offer in March with the sale of the magnificent, Grade II*-listed Homestall Manor, in 28 acres of gardens and grounds at Ashurst Wood.

Read the full article.

Proving that beautiful houses needn’t cost vast fortunes was Mundy’s Cottage, in the sought-after village of Stour Provost.

Read the full article.

A bold claim from the agent, but a property which really lived up to its billing in Stanton Court.

Read the full article.

Stouts Hill has been everything from a prep school to a timeshare, but it got back to its very best as a country house — and it went up for sale in March.

Read the full article.

The almost outrageously handsome Cressy Hall in Lincolnshire came up for sale at an eyecatching price in April.

Read the full article.