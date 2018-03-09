The 19 best landscape photographs of Scotland taken in the last year

The winners of the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year competition have been announced – here are the best images.

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Craig McDearmid
TAGS:

The competition, now in its fourth year, is the brainchild of Perthshire-based landscape photographer Stuart Low, who wanted to inspire photographers to explore Scotland’s stunning landscape and heritage.

The winning entries will be published in a series of public exhibitions across Scotland as well as in a special edition book that will be launched on 27th March 2018.

Seascapes

Winner: Jonathan Conlan

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Johnathan Conlon

Runner-up: Adam Cocrane

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Adam Cocrane

Highly commended: Damian Shields

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Damian Shields

Landscapes

Winner: Jeanie Lazenby

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Jeanie Lazenby

Runner-up: Ian Biggs

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Ian Biggs

Highly commended: Brian Clark

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Brian Clark

Highly commended: Craig McDearmid

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Craig McDearmid

 

Overall portfolio winner

Winner: Paul Webster

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Paul Webster

Runner-up: Alex Nail

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Alex Nail

Monochrome

Winner: David Mould

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Richie Johns

Runner-up: Richie Johns

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Richie Johns

Weather awards

Winner: Nigel Morton

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Nigel Morton

Runner-up: Grant Ritchie

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Grant Ritchie

Highly commended: Martin Steele

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Martin Steele

Commended: Martin Santbergen

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Martin Santbergen

Four seasons awards

Winter winner: Chris Jones

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Chris Jones

Spring winner: Jeanie Lazenby

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Jeanie Lazenby

Summer winner: Richard Clarkson

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Richard Clarkson

Autumn winner: Michael Stirling-Aird

©Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year/Michael Stirling-Aird

 