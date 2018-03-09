The 19 best landscape photographs of Scotland taken in the last year

The winners of the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year competition have been announced – here are the best images.

The competition, now in its fourth year, is the brainchild of Perthshire-based landscape photographer Stuart Low, who wanted to inspire photographers to explore Scotland’s stunning landscape and heritage.

The winning entries will be published in a series of public exhibitions across Scotland as well as in a special edition book that will be launched on 27th March 2018.

Seascapes

Winner: Jonathan Conlan

Runner-up: Adam Cocrane

Highly commended: Damian Shields

Landscapes

Winner: Jeanie Lazenby

Runner-up: Ian Biggs

Highly commended: Brian Clark

Highly commended: Craig McDearmid

Overall portfolio winner

Winner: Paul Webster

Runner-up: Alex Nail

Monochrome

Winner: David Mould

Runner-up: Richie Johns

Weather awards

Winner: Nigel Morton

Runner-up: Grant Ritchie

Highly commended: Martin Steele

Commended: Martin Santbergen

Four seasons awards

Winter winner: Chris Jones

Spring winner: Jeanie Lazenby

Summer winner: Richard Clarkson

Autumn winner: Michael Stirling-Aird