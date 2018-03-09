The 19 best landscape photographs of Scotland taken in the last year

The winners of the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year competition have been announced – here are the best images.
The competition, now in its fourth year, is the brainchild of Perthshire-based landscape photographer Stuart Low, who wanted to inspire photographers to explore Scotland’s stunning landscape and heritage.
The winning entries will be published in a series of public exhibitions across Scotland as well as in a special edition book that will be launched on 27th March 2018.
Seascapes
Winner: Jonathan Conlan
Runner-up: Adam Cocrane
Highly commended: Damian Shields
Landscapes
Winner: Jeanie Lazenby
Runner-up: Ian Biggs
Highly commended: Brian Clark
Highly commended: Craig McDearmid
Overall portfolio winner
Winner: Paul Webster
Runner-up: Alex Nail
Monochrome
Winner: David Mould
Runner-up: Richie Johns
Weather awards
Winner: Nigel Morton
Runner-up: Grant Ritchie
Highly commended: Martin Steele
Commended: Martin Santbergen
Four seasons awards
Winter winner: Chris Jones
Spring winner: Jeanie Lazenby
Summer winner: Richard Clarkson
Autumn winner: Michael Stirling-Aird
