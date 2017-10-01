This week's rundown features a host of beautiful Yorkshire homes, a French property that is one of the finest on the Riviera and one of Ireland's finest buildings.

One of Ireland’s most beautiful houses The Castletown Estate (also known as Castletown Cox) is the masterpiece of Sardinian architect Davis Ducart, also famed for the Limerick Custom House and Kilshannig in Co. Cork.

A prime example of the Palladian tradition in Ireland, Castletown is a variant of William Wynde’s Buckingham House.

Extending to in excess of 36,000 sq. ft. in its entirety, the interiors of Castletown are equally as impressive as the exterior with rich Rococo plaster decoration throughout by famed stuccodore Patrick Osborne of Waterford.

The Estate extends to 513 acres, and at its heart are the beautiful, formal gardens designed by the Dowager Marchioness of Salisbury, a woman once described by the New York Times as ‘Britain’s high priestess of historic garden design’.

This compact, modern estate, comprises a principal villa, with a secondary ancillary villa, plus a guest house with its own independent access. Outside in the landscaped gardens is a glass-sided infinity pool and a large Jacuzzi pool, with private, secure parking on the lower ground level for some 17 cars, plus a cinema, spa and fitness area and a commercial kitchen.

Located in one of the most exclusive addresses in the world, the property perfectly reflects the effortless glamour and prestige of the beautiful and exclusive French Riviera.

Large Listed village house with thriving holiday cottage business, leisure complex and land.

An elegant Grade II listed country house and estate in a glorious setting on the world renowned River Test.

Imposing, landmark family house with elegant accommodation and far reaching, rural views.

Elegant Grade II Listed Georgian house with new oak-framed extension and fabulous gardens.

Outstanding Listed village house in lovely gardens, only 3 miles from Malton.

Charming 18th century moors farmhouse with 5-star holiday cottage and further planning.

Superb, renovated property with land and stables in the heart of a National Park village.

Lutyens first commission, the property is a charming listed family house located in the centre of the village and set in beautiful mature gardens and grounds.

One of the best Georgian houses within City Walls, listed Grade II* and with Minster Views.

