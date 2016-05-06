gloucestershire houses for sale

From converted stone-built barns to elegant farmhouses and country cottages, Arabella Youens scours the market to find some of the finest properties for sale in the Cotswolds

Gloucestershire, £1.75 million (above)

Baunton Mill, Baunton

6 bedrooms, 4 reception rooms, outbuildings, swimming pool, 3.27 acres

Strutt & Parker (01285 897606)

After flour milling ceased at the property in 1936, it was converted and extended shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War, during which it housed evacuee children from London and became a small hospital. For the past 36 years, it has been the much-loved home of one family. For home working, there is an office above the loose boxes in the garden.

Gloucestershire, £1.5 million

The Parsonage, Chalford

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, kitchen/breakfast room,

0.78 acre

Savills (01285 627550)

The current owners of this Georgian house have sympathetically improved and enlarged the original house, adding contemporary touches, including a sleek, modern kitchen with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open onto the garden. The guest suite is approached off the sitting room and includes a sitting area or occasional bedroom, making it a useful space for a nanny. The gardens have been professionally landscaped.

Oxfordshire, £1.25 million

Tudor Cottage, Burford

5 bedrooms, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 bathrooms, 0.36 acre

Jackson-Stops & Staff (01993 822661)

This Grade II-listed property stands in the heart of Burford. The house can be divided so that two of the bedrooms form part of an annexe. Outside is a south-facing patio and the garden is landscaped with lawns and flowerbeds. Mature trees form the rear boundary of the property.

Gloucestershire, £1.1 million

Brooklands, Painswick

4 bedrooms, 1-bedroom annexe, study, 7 acres

Murrays (01452 814655)

Thought to have been built in the mid 17th century, Brooklands is Grade II listed and stands at the end of a long driveway yet is within easy distance of the popular village of Painswick, which has a healthy clutch of amenities, including shops, a surgery and pubs. The house has good-sized reception rooms and outside is a pool, a stable block and level paddocks.

Gloucestershire, £1.575 million

Lower Farmhouse, Longborough

5 bedrooms, 1-bedroom gardener’s cottage, gardens

Savills (01451 832832)

This unlisted Cotswold farmhouse stands in a central position within the village, which has a store/post office, pub and primary school. The interiors have been partially refurbished with scope to further modernise and restore some of the remaining unfinished rooms. The attractive gardens were laid out in the early 1970s by the acclaimed designer Russell Page

Gloucestershire, £1.95 million

Wells Head, Temple Guiting

5 bedrooms, guest annexe, gym, office, tennis court,

9.32 acres

Knight Frank (01451 600610)

Set on the edge of a classic Cotswold village, this converted barn has a spectacular drawing room and adjoining dining room with full-height ceilings. The accommodation is flexible and could be split into two, subject to consents. The gardens include a small stable outbuilding, a paddock and a woodland copse.

Gloucestershire, £795,000



Lilac Cottage, Moreton-in-Marsh

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen/breakfast room, gardens

Hayman-Joyce (01608 651188)

Set in the centre of this pretty market town, with its mainline service to London Paddington, this Grade II-listed cottage has pretty views over St David’s church. The house has off-road parking for several vehicles and a south-easterlyfacing rear garden with stone-built storage sheds

Gloucestershire, £1.275 million

Elsdown Barn, Brockhampton

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open-plan living room, 0.63 acres

Knight Frank (01242 246959)

Converted by the current owners in 2003, this classic Cotswold barn stands in a magical position overlooking the Coln Valley. Set half a mile down a restricted byway, the design combines modern touches—including underfloor heating—with traditional features such as exposed beams and an Aga. The walled gardens include a barn/workshop and a productive vegetable plot.

Worcestershire, £275,000

Old Timbers, Offenham

2 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, kitchen, garden

RA Bennett (01386 765200)

This modestly sized cottage has been renovated by the present owners, including fitting a new kitchen, but has lots of period character. An oak staircase leads from the dining room to the first floor, where there are the two bedrooms and a bathroom. The picturesque garden extends to more than 100ft and backs on to fields with grazing sheep.

