Six gorgeous country homes for £450,000 and under

Anunciata Walton rounds up six six charming properties that come in well under £500,000.

Dorset, £450,000

Riverside dates back to the early 18th century and is believed to have originally been two cottages. In the village of South Perrott on the Dorset/Somerset border, it has flagstone floors, inglenook fireplaces, deep-silled windows and three bedrooms. Outside, there is a patio, a delightful lawned area and a large cedar greenhouse.

Humberts (01308 422 215)

– – –

Lincolnshire, £450,000

With four bedrooms, lawned gardens and a range of outbuildings, Grade II-listed Poplar Farm is roomy for the price tag. The cottage, close to the village of Brattleby, has recently been renovated and now boasts underfloor heating and a new kitchen and bathrooms.

Humberts (01522 304 442)

– – –

Somerset, £400,000

Grade II-listed Church Cottage enjoys an elevated position on the approach to All Saints Church, Weston, on the outskirts of Bath city centre. Believed to date from the early 19th century, the high-coped shouldered gable of this charming two-bedroom property is a landmark doors and Bath-stone fireplaces.

Savills (01225 474 500)

– – –

North Yorkshire, £339,500

Holme Barn, a pretty, semi-detached converted barn in the unspoilt hamlet of Hawkswick, on the River Skirfare, has a fine patio garden and open views of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. There are three/four bedrooms, stone- flagged floors and a spectacular inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

Dacre, Son & Hartley (01756 701 010)

– – –

Suffolk, £300,000

Edward VII was a frequent visitor to Regal Lodge, so named because it was built by his lover, Lillie Langtry, the Society actress and racehorse owner. Charming 2, Langtry Mews, part of the original house, is in Kentford, near Newmarket. It has three bedrooms and is split over three floors.

Cheffins (01638 663 228)

– – –

Devon, £320,000

The soaring, vaulted ceiling of this converted Victorian chapel, in the pretty, mostly thatched South Hams village of Kingston, near Kingsbridge, is a sure talking point, as are the original pulpit and stained-glass windows still in situ. There are three en-suite bedrooms, a delightful courtyard garden and Wonwell Beach is only a mile away.

Marchand Petit (01548 831 163)

** Search more beautiful properties for sale