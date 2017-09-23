Château de Blancafort is up for auction with no reserve price.

Set amongst the ancient towns, soft green hills and world-renowned vineyards of the Loire Valley is Château de Blancafort, a stunning 15th century castle originally built by the Boucard family on the site of an 11th century seigneury.

Dating back to 1453, Château de Blancafort has been significantly embellished over the years, with Romanesque style turrets and a French Baroque façade added in the 17th century.

Internally, the property benefits from beautiful Hungarian parquet floors, Regency woodwork and 17th century tapestries which complement the château’s historic credentials. Covering 22,000 square feet of accommodation (2,100 sq.m.) the château boasts a 2,700 square foot (250sq.m.) reception hall, an elegant library and extensive wine cellars, a convenient feature for a home just 30 minutes from the world-famous Sancerre vineyards.

Currently, Château de Blancafort is home to a French count and countess. Their carefully curated collection of furniture and tapestries is also available by separate negotiation.

In addition to the main castle building, the 42 acres (17 hectares) of ground also contain a caretaker’s house, tearoom, château shop and six-bedroom guest house.

The beautiful gardens have been landscaped to the exact specification of historic plans dating from the Renaissance period and the surrounding parkland provides picturesque views.

Just 90 minutes from Paris, Château de Blancafort is the ideal rural retreat and, on October 19, will go under the hammer with Concierge Auctions, a luxury property auction house.

Despite being previously listed for €4.95million, Château de Blancafort will sell without reserve to the highest bidder.

Concierge Auctions is now conducting previews of Châteaude Blancafort. To book an appointment, register your details at www.conciergeauctions.com