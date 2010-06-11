Barn conversion in Hereforshire for sale

Talbot’s Barn is a spectacularly placed barn conversion with four/five bedrooms and outstanding rural views which has come onto the market near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire. The property dates back to 1750 and was converted into a residential property in 1986. The house still retains some beautiful old timbers and original stonework which adds period charm, while the property still provides all mod cons for family life.

Accommodation includes four/five bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, drawing room with inglenook fireplace and a self-contained annexe in the form of a former cattle byre which has been converted into a one-bedroom bungalow and can be used as a holiday let. The large landing on the first floor has a huge window looking out towards the Malvern Hills.

* For more properties like this every week, subscribe and save

Outside the house sits in 2.5 acres of land which includes a lake and post-and-rail paddocks.

Talbot’s Barn is located just under four miles from the popular market town of Ross-on-Wye which has good local amenities and Gloucester is under 15 miles distant. The local area is popular with riding and walking enthusiasts and is renowned for its wonderful countryside.

The guide price is £825,000. For further information please contact Fine on 01600 772413 or visit www.fine.co.uk.

* Country Houses for sale

* Country Houses for sale in Herefordshire

* * Follow us on Twitter