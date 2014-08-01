This substantial contemporary home situated in the popular Crown Estate in Surrey is set in grounds of 0.67 acres of beautifully landscaped secluded gardens and boasts an abundance of bespoke features, fixtures and fittings.

Accommodation is designed for family life and entertaining: the drawing room has a feature fireplace, and a large bay window, which opens up providing direct access to the terrace, while the dining room offers access to a patioed deck.

The expansive kitchen offers a range of bespoke units, and integrated appliances; beyond this lies an open plan-family room with patio doors leading onto the garden. The playroom is also accessed from the kitchen.

The first floor has a wonderful galleried landing which leads to a splendid master bedroom suite with Juliette balcony. There is also a guest suite together with a further four bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

From the hallway, stairs lead to the lower-ground floor which features a games room, shower room, plant room and access to the outdoor pool.

Outside, the private rear gardens are surrounded by mature trees, borders and shrubbery.

Oxshott, Esher and Cobham are all within easy reach for amenities. Transport links are excellent and Oxshott mainline station takes you to London Waterloo.

The guide price is £4.5m. For further information please contact Savills on 01932 586 200 or visit www.savills.co.uk .

