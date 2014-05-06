Village house for sale near York

The Old Rectory is an impressive family home which dates back to 1864, with high ceilings and wonderful period features including a carved timber staircase and an unusual stone flagged floor in the entrance hall.

Accommodation comprises four reception rooms, a kitchen, cellar, six bedrooms plus an attic room, and a family bathroom.

Outside, the coach house has two further bedrooms, and the other extensive outbuildings offer a great deal of further storage or indeed potential for further accommodation.

The grounds come to over an acre and are mainly laid to lawn with mature trees, well-stocked borders and shrubs, as well as an orchard and a vegetable garden.

Flaxton is an attractive conservation village just nine miles north east of York which has a nursery, a butcher and a pub. Nearby Strenshall has a wider range of local amenities including a chemist and a Post Office.

The guide price is £950,000. For further information please contact Savills on 01904 617 820 or visit www.savills.co.uk.

