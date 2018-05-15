A hilltop home in Sussex with outstanding views that you can enjoy even while sitting in the bath

This mansion on the border between Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire has simply magnificent views – and a design which means you can enjoy them from almost every corner of the house.

The quaint and charming Haslemere is Surrey’s most southerly town, standing on the county border with Hampshire and West Sussex. Here, Liz Berman of Strutt & Parker’s country department is overseeing the launch, at a guide price of £3.25 million, of the impressive, Arts-and-Crafts-style High Marley on Haslemere’s prestigious Marley Heights, close to Marley Common – on the Sussex side of the border – with its many acres of National Trust land.

Set in almost six acres of delightful gardens, the house revels in its spectacular panoramic views over the South Downs to the Sussex coast on the far horizon.

Built in about 1905, it combines the leisurely grace of the Edwardian period with the functionality of Arts-and-Crafts in its almost 5,000sq ft of living space, plus a separate, self-contained one-bedroom flat above the garage.

The house flows naturally between formal and informal entertaining areas, laid out in a curve to ensure that as many rooms as possible make the most of the hilltop location.

There are four main reception rooms on the ground floor, while beyond the kitchen/breakfast room lie a utility room, boot room, boiler room and a laundry room.

Across the first and second floors there are five bedrooms and a study, with the master bedroom having a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with doors opening onto its own balcony to take in those wonderful views.

Outside, the grounds are laid mainly to lawn and sheltered by mature and specimen trees, shrubs and woodland. There is also a lovely kitchen garden with fruit cages, greenhouse, orchard, plus an immaculate tennis court.

