A dreamy little cottage has come up for sale within the New Forest National Park.

Tucked away on a no-through road on the edge of the delightful village of Bramshaw lies Foxgloves, a picture-perfect thatched cottage with a beautiful garden, a lovely pool and 14 acres of land.

The house itself is small at just over 1,000sq ft, and with only two bedrooms – you won’t be throwing large parties, but as a delightfully cosy rural bolthole it seems hard to beat.

Everything within has been beautifully looked after, with the look and feel kept very – the roof, for example, was completely re-thatched in 1999, and re-ridged three years ago.

It is outside that Foxgloves really shines, however. The garden is bursting with charm, just as you’d hope from a getaway like this.

There is also a heated, sand-filtered swimming pool which has a completely secluded feel.

Beyond the house and garden lie what for many will be the property’s main feature: paddocks, stables and other various outbuildings (which total almost 3000sq ft).

The property is available as a whole, but can also be split into two lots – the house, gardens and a small paddock totalling just under five acres, and the remainder of the paddocks at over nine acres in all. With open access to the New Forest and rights of pasture included for both the house and the land, this is a real horse-lover’s dream.

Foxgloves is on the market via Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury, with the house, garden, stables, outbuildings and the smaller paddock priced at £795,000, and the remaining nine acres of land at a further £250,000.