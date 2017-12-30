Seven spectacular properties in Italy, from a perfect medieval farmhouse to a stunning Florentine palace

A second home in Italy is a dream come true for many – we've picked out six of the finest villas and farmhouses currently on the market.

A prestigious property with unique views over the Bay of Portofino, both from the villa and from the panoramic garden, which offer wonderful glimpses from sunrise to sunset.

There are six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a swimming pool tucked away in one level of a garden full of hydrangeas and roses.

This amazing property includes a 14th century castle – which needs lots of work – and several other medieval buildings within the 237 acres of land. The views of the lake are spectacular.

Perugia Airport is just half an hour away, while Florence to the North and Rome to the South are both easily accessible.

A beautiful penthouse for sale in Piazza Repubblica, featuring a spectacular rooftop garden which must be one of the finest in the city.

Beyond the amazing terrace there is also a large kitchen, living room, dining room and three master bedrooms with private bathrooms, as well as a maid’s room with separate bathroom.

Roughly half-way between Pisa and Florence is this converted medieval farmhouse in the rolling green hills known as ‘Svizzera Pesciatina’ – or ‘the Pescian Switzerland’.

It’s a three-storey home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, all within about 10 acres of land.

A beautiful estate for sale high in the hills of Scansano, with spectacular views over the valley.

The property comprises a main house, an annexe, swimming pool and a tennis court, all surrounded by woodland, beautifully-maintained gardens and olive groves, panoramic terraces and sitting areas from which to admire the views.

This magnificently grand villa in the Monte Morello hills just outside Florence originally dates to the 15th century, but its present layout hails back to the 19th century when it was owned by Napoleon’s neice, Mathilde Bonaparte.

The villa is split into several apartments, of which this one occupies just under 6,000sq ft with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and suite of truly magnificent reception rooms.

A former monastery in the 8th century town of Todi, this house has been completely refurbished with great attention to the original details.

It’s a seven-bedroom home with magnificent views – there is even a first-floor living room so that you can make the most of the spectacular scenery.

