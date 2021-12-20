Country Life’s 10 best architecture stories of 2021

From world-famous icons such as the Royal Albert Hall, to obscure but no less wonderful country houses, we look at some of the highlights of the year from Country Life's architecture pages.

The Forth Bridge, designed by Sir Benjamin Baker and Sir John Fowler, is one of the great masterpieces of Victorian engineering. Jack Watkins told its story.

Cornwell Manor, Oxfordshire is a medieval house that also answers the popular ideal of a Cotswold home.

The Archer Pavilion in Wrest Park is one of the most spectacular garden buildings of the English Baroque. Helen Lawrence-Beaton told its story, and that of its architect.

What is it that makes the buildings of the seaside so distinct? Kathryn Ferry looked at the vibrant architecture of our coastal towns.

The 1890s restoration of the idyllic Tudor manor house Athelhampton, Dorset — now the home of Giles Keaton — helped kindle an enthusiasm for England’s ancient houses and a new style of formal garden, as John Goodall explained.

Our remaining windmills are unashamedly romantic slices of old England, explained Eleanor Doughty.

As the Royal Albert Hall celebrated its 150th anniversary, John Goodall looked at the remarkable story behind the creation of this world-famous venue.

One of Wiltshire’s prettiest houses, Iford Manor, has been recognised by Historic Houses for its fabulous restoration of the medieval-style cloisters. Annunciata Elwes told the tale.

The widow of a successful industrialist turned her inherited fortune towards the creation of one of Britain’s greatest libraries: The John Rylands Library, Manchester.

Jeremy Musson reported on the restoration of Sheringham Hall in Norfolk, the home of Paul Doyle and Gergely Battha-Pajor, looking at the outstanding Regency house, its garden, and its celebrated Repton landscape.

