On the morning of June 1, 1995, the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh disembarked from RY Britannia for an official visit to St Davids. The previous year, Elizabeth II had expressed the wish that this tiny settlement, together with Armagh in Northern Ireland, be recognised as a city in acknowledgement of its venerable tradition as a centre of Christian life. During a ceremony held in the cathedral — itself dedicated to the nation’s saint — she presented the Letters Patent that formerly conveyed this dignity. St Davids now claims to be the smallest city in Britain, but one with a documented history stretching back more than 1,500 years.

St David, or Dewi Sant, after whom this place is named, is a shadowy figure. Even the possible date of his death — either in 589 or 601 — is uncertain. Nevertheless, by the 9th century, his cult enjoyed a considerable reputation and one source of this date describes him as ‘acquaticus’, perhaps referring to his practice of standing up to his neck in cold water for long periods. The fullest account of his life, however, was composed in about 1090, by Rhigyfarch the son of Sulien, a Bishop of St Davids. He drew his information from ‘the oldest manuscripts of our country… eaten away along the edges and the backs by the continuous gnawings of worms and the ravages of the passing years’.

Fig 2: The choir with its medieval stalls and the bishop’s canopied throne. A screen demarcates the sanctuary and high altar. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

According to Rhigyfarch, David was the son of Non, a beautiful nun who was raped by Sant, Prince of Ceredigion. The young man became a priest and then a monk. He is cast as a Welsh counterpart to St Patrick in Ireland, a worker of miracles and the founder of many monasteries. Having settled at St Davids, he built a church and ruled a community that followed a strict regimen of life, where its members arrived as if shipwrecked, naked and without possessions. It was here that he died at the age of 147.

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Rhigyfarch wrote his Life of David immediately following a period of tumultuous political change. In 1081, William the Conqueror had made a pilgrimage to St Davids as part of a military campaign to assert authority over Rhys ap Tewdwr, the newly established ruler of the southern Welsh realm of Deheubarth. Eight years later, in 1089, the golden shrine of St David was stolen and, in 1091, the church itself was attacked by sea-borne raiders. Finally, in 1093 the Normans overran this western corner of Deheubarth.

The reputation of David, burnished by Rhigyfarch’s Life, informed an unsuccessful attempt by the first Norman bishop, Bernard (ruled 1115–48), to claim archiepiscopal authority over Wales and independence from the governance of Canterbury. Bishop Bernard also oversaw the construction of a new church. This building, served by a community of priests termed ‘canons’, was consecrated in 1131 and stood on the same site as the present cathedral.

Fig 3: The cathedral viewed from the belfry gate. In the distance to the left are the ruins of the Bishop’s Palace. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

The independence of the Welsh Church was an enduring concern of the locally born cleric and writer Gerald of Wales. He aspired to be Bishop of St Davids in 1176 and was scandalised when the figure appointed in his place, Peter de Leia, a Cluniac monk, happily submitted to Canterbury. There were, however, compelling political reasons why such a submission was inevitable. In 1170, Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury, had been murdered in Henry II’s name in a quarrel over Church authority. Rather than a new Archbishop in Wales, the King wanted a loyal bishop, who could play a useful role in the complex affairs of the region.

Meanwhile, in the same year, 1170, Richard ‘Strongbow’, Earl of Pembroke, married Aoife, the daughter of Dermot MacMurrough, King of Leinster, decisively extending Anglo-Norman interests into Ireland. Henry II had previously been supportive of the predatory activities of his barons against the native Welsh princes, but this expansion into Ireland was threatening to his power. The King therefore entered into an alliance with Rhys ap Gruffudd, the grandson of Rhys ap Tewdwr. From 1171, the younger Rhys established himself not only as Prince of Deheubarth, but a near regent of the native Welsh princes. In many ways, he acted like his Anglo-Norman rivals, building castles and becoming an important patron of the Cistercians.

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Fig 4: A detail of the 14th-century pulpitum screen. It incorporates the tomb of its patron, Bishop Henry Gower, to the right. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

It was against the background of these events, and almost certainly with the active support of Rhys, that Bishop Peter began a completely new cathedral at St Davids in 1182. The building was erected within the valley of the River Alun, the site of its Norman predecessor (and probably St David’s own church; such a retiring position is characteristic of many early Welsh Christian sites). This creates a spectacular approach from above through a monumental belfry gatehouse (Fig 3), part of a walled enclosure extending round the whole close. The steep slope on which the cathedral stands has been the cause of endless structural problems and the jaunty angle of some of the walls.

Larger than any other contemporary church in Wales, Bishop Peter’s cathedral was laid out on a cruciform plan with a nave, choir and transepts. The mason who designed it was familiar with major buildings in the West Country, but by comparison with the exactly contemporary nave at Wells, Somerset, for instance, he made limited use of Gothic forms and compressed the three storeys conventional in great church design into what is really a two-storey structure. There was also an intention to vault the building, but whether the vaulting was realised or was intended to be of stone or timber is unclear.

Fig 5: The Lady Chapel added to the church in about 1300. The vault collapsed in 1775 and the chapel was restored in 1901. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

What St Davids lacked in scale it made up for in architectural ornament; the diversity and density of its carved decoration — which includes an incredible 22 forms of chevron — is exceptional (Fig 1). Work to the building was still under way in 1189, when Bishop Peter and Gerald of Wales were absolved from vows to go on Crusade in return for financial support. It may still have been incomplete when Rhys ap Gruffudd died in 1197. He was buried in the church, clear circumstantial evidence of his patronage (particularly as he was under excommunication at the time). Bishop Peter followed him to a grave in St Davids a year later.

Bishop Peter’s church still constitutes the architectural bones of the present building, but it has been much adapted over time. The central tower collapsed in 1220, necessitating the reconstruction of the choir, and further damage was caused by an earthquake in 1248. Then, in 1274, John of Gamages, Prior of Ewenny, had a dream that revealed the location of St David’s bones. They were duly discovered and a surviving shrine created for them on the north side of the choir. The remains of another venerated figure, St Caradoc, were similarly dignified nearby. Not long afterwards, a Lady Chapel was added to the building (Fig 5).

(Image credit: Country Life)

Of Bishop Henry’s work to the cathedral, the most prominent survival is the pulpitum screen dividing the nave from the choir, which incorporates his tomb and effigy (Fig 4). He also created the bishop’s throne with its timber triple canopy in the choir. This was once painted in red, blue and green and featured figurative decoration. Contemporary with it is a screen that defines the sanctuary around the high altar, a unique surviving example in Britain of this particular liturgical division. Bishop Henry, who died in 1347, also created a set of choir stalls, but these were replaced by the present collection during the late 15th century (Fig 2).

In 1328, Henry Gower, a canon and archdeacon of the cathedral, was elected Bishop of St Davids. As his name implies, his roots lay in South Wales and he proved an exceptionally prolific builder across the diocese. At St Davids, he greatly extended the palace, now a ruin, adjacent to the cathedral. Its highly idiosyncratic detailing, which includes archways with faceted heads, suggests a connection with the ambitious rebuilding of St Augustine’s Abbey, Bristol, from 1298 (Country Life, December 13/20, 2023).

Fig 6: St David’s shrine was restored in 2012. The paintings of Sts Patrick, David and Andrew by Sarah Crisp replace lost medieval images, traces of which remained in 1715. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

Bishop Henry was the last medieval bishop in Wales who was not elected at the behest of either the King or the Pope. Thereafter, the bishopric became a preferment for ambitious clergy in royal service as they ascended the church hierarchy. The cathedral itself was not only poor, but increasingly remote, with connections to Ireland moving decisively northward to Dublin (rather than Waterford and Wexford in the south of the island). Those bishops who invested time in the diocese tended to have Welsh connections.

One such was the Welsh-born Adam Houghton, elected in 1361. He established a cathedral school, formalised choral provision for the church and jointly founded the College of St Mary at St Davids to accommodate additional clergy. The new college buildings were linked to the cathedral with a cloister. Bishop Edward Vaughan, who ruled St Davids from 1509–23, was also Welsh-born. He added the opulent Trinity Chapel, squeezed between the Lady Chapel and High Altar (Fig 7). Curiously, it must have been during the rule of his largely absentee successor that the superb timber roof of the nave was begun. It was probably completed in the 1540s, even as the Reformation brought about the transformation of the Church.

Fig 7: The Trinity Chapel, built by Bishop Edward Vaughan, r. 1509–23. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

The first Protestant Bishop, William Barlow, locked away the relics of St David after his appointment in 1536. He also partially stripped the roofs of the Bishop’s Palace and agitated for the cathedral to be moved to the more populous town of Carmarthen nearby. In fact, the cathedral received from the suppressed Greyfriars at Carmarthen the tomb of Henry VIII’s grandfather, Edmund Tudor, Earl of Richmond, reuniting him with his remote ancestor, Rhys ap Gruffudd. It’s suggestive of how little changed otherwise, however, that neither the shrines of St David or St Caradoc were physically dismantled.

Much more damaging was a visitation by Parliamentarian troops a century later in 1648, during the Civil War: tombs were defaced and the lead stripped off large parts of the church. After the Restoration in 1660, the chapter struggled to maintain the deteriorating fabric. The transept roofs were eventually repaired in 1696, with one of the transepts thereafter serving for the conduct of services in Welsh.

It’s a striking illustration of the cathedral’s isolation that the first antiquary to publish a history of St Davids, Browne Willis, in his Survey of 1715, although living in Hereford in the Welsh Marches, never visited. Instead, he relied on William Wotton, a fellow antiquary mired in scandal, who travelled to Wales under a pseudonym to report on the fabric. Wotton describes the church in a parlous state, with the choir aisles and Lady Chapel roofless and the crossing walled up on three sides to support the tower.

In 1788, John Nash made the first aesthetic attempt to address the failing structure of the building. The future architect of the Prince Regent, he was then recovering in Wales from bankruptcy and divorce. With the help of Auguste-Charles Pugin, father of the celebrated architect, he prepared detailed drawings of the church before and after his proposed changes. These included the reconstruction of the collapsing west front.

Fig 8: The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at St Davids on September 8, 2023, for the first anniversary of the death of Elizabeth II (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1856, a new history, The History and Antiquities of St Davids by W. B. Jones and E. A. Freeman, encouraged the chapter to take on further repairs. George Gilbert Scott was commissioned to restore the tower in 1861 and then the choir, opening up the crossing and repairing both its roof and ruinous aisles. The repair of the nave followed and from 1875, funds were raised for Scott to replace Nash’s west front. The final project in this far-reaching programme of repair was the restoration of the Lady Chapel, completed in 1901, overseen by Scott’s son, John Oldrid Scott.

In 1920, the disestablishment of the Welsh church finally allowed for the creation of an independent Anglican hierarchy in Wales, to which the cathedral belongs. The most recent changes to its fabric include the redevelopment of the cloister and collegiate buildings as visitor facilities by Peter Bird of Caroe & Partners. That work, completed in 2008, has been followed by the restoration of the shrine of St David (Fig 6) and St Caradoc.

It was a fitting tribute to Elizabeth II’s affection for St Davids that, in 2023, the first anniversary of her death was marked by a service in the cathedral attended by The Prince and Princess of Wales (Fig 8). Meanwhile, the task of maintaining the building continues and a new fundraising campaign is now under way, following falls of masonry in the choir over the past few months.

Visit the St Davids Cathedral website for more information.

Acknowledgements: David Robinson.

This feature originally appeared in the November 11, 2026, guest-edited by HRH The Prince of Wales.