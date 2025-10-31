Get ready to get spooky in the Halloween edition of the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 31, 2025
Ghosts, ghouls and ghastly questions lurk in today's quivering quiz.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
'The King of Hell was fat from gorging on souls and he expelled some more from his bowels': The many guises of the Devil Antiquity to present day
Taking as many guises as his names, the Prince of Lies turned at times into a man-devouring ogre, a mutant medley of claws, horns and wings, or the brooding rebel that lit the imagination of Romantic painters.
-
'My sister Catherine shares a love of bees and has a few hives herself': James Middleton, Jamie Oliver and Sir David Beckham on the pleasures of harvesting your own honey
Beekeeping is a star-studded hobby and has much to offer, finds Jane Wheatley.
-
Biscuits, beavers and Bond. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 30, 2025
Test your general knowledge in our penultimate quiz of the week.
-
When did the Titanic sink and other questions. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 29, 2025
Test your general knowledge in Wednesday's quiz.
-
We remember Prunella Scales in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 28, 2025
The actor passed away today and is best known for her role opposite John Cleese in the TV programme 'Fawlty Towers'.
-
How high is this mountain? It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 27, 2025
Happy Monday, here's your quiz of the day.
-
Baby elephants, 60s classics and David Beckham's last meal on planet earth in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 24, 2025
Test your general knowledge this fine Thursday.
-
What were the code names of the three tunnels dug during the Second World War’s Great Escape? It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 23, 2025
Test your general knowledge this fine Thursday.
-
The David Beckham edition of the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 22, 2025
Icon of the football pitch, underwear adverts and the countryside — we celebrate our guest editor Sir David Beckham in today's quiz.
-
It's a foxy one: The Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 21, 2025
The quiz of the day is back and better than ever.