How many times a year does Britain get struck by lightning? Country Life Quiz of the Day, March 20, 2025

Plus Freddie Mercury's house and more in Thursday's quiz of the day.

lightning hits tower bridge
Lightning hits Tower Bridge, London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Toby Keel's avatar
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at around 4pm.

Missed a day? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸