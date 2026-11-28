Earlier this year, Samba the capybara became a local celebrity after escaping from Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire. At the time of writing, the South American mammal with the face of a mournful inquisitor (add a pipe and a capybara could play Inspector Maigret) has been on the run for more than nine months. Samba has evaded all attempts at recapture, navigating local rivers and canals like a seasoned bargee, still making time to pop up for endearing photo opportunities.

It should come as no surprise that the people of Hampshire have been, metaphorically at least, cheering on Samba, although there are fears that she will struggle to survive outdoors in winter. After all, animal-on-the-lam stories have always appealed to the British public. To a nation raised on Second World War films such as Colditz, The Wooden Horse and The Great Escape, the thought of anyone making it over the fence and into the trees holds a deathless appeal, one that holds fast whether the escapee is Steve McQueen or a rain-forest rodent.

‘Escaped Elephant — Offer of Cake Prevents Animal Wrecking Front of Restaurant’

As a result, a herd of runaway beasts has given us some unlikely national heroes. High in this pantheon of beloved furry fugitives is a pair of six-month-old ginger piglets — nicknamed the Tamworth Two — that captured the attention of the British and world media in 1998. The brother and sister, dubbed Butch and Sundance, broke out from a lorry bound for an abattoir in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, and swam across the River Avon to freedom.

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With the UK press running headlines about the twosome ‘saving their bacon’, the story became a global sensation. Television crews, including an award-winning American war correspondent and a large party from Tokyo, flocked to the town. The wily porcine pair avoided capture for more than a week, hiding out in local gardens. By then, the Daily Mail had bought them from their original owner. When the dynamic duo were finally recaptured, they were sent to live on a rare-breeds farm in Kent, where they remained a major attraction for the next 14 years. Their fame was such that they spawned a minor industry of children’s books and greetings cards, as well as a 90-minute BBC drama starring Kevin Whately.

Not every escape is a joyous one, such as when a loose tiger took a swipe at a young boy in Wapping in 1857. (Image credit: Alamy)

Most escapees are more exotic than the Tamworth Two. In the days when dozens of travelling menageries and traditional circuses criss-crossed Britain, all sorts of absent-without-leave animals could be encountered by members of the public. Some, such as the tiger that mauled a small boy at Tobacco Dock, in east London’s Wapping in 1857 (the spot is now marked by a statue), were not the sort of tales to bring smiles to the faces of newspaper readers.

Absentee elephants, on the other hand, generally raised a chuckle. In 1889, for example, local newspaper The Accrington Observer ran the story of an elephant that had broken out of a circus and invaded Accrington Co-operative stores, where ‘it ate a quantity of biscuits and jam’ before being recaptured.

In 1923, George Heath, a householder in Farnham, Surrey, was awoken by what he thought were burglars in his front room. Heath burst in upon them, only to discover an Indian elephant standing by the sofa ‘with a smile on his face’. The elephant belonged to Lord John Sanger’s Circus and was eventually led away by his keeper ‘looking the picture of innocence’. Six years later, a baby elephant absconded from a circus in Liverpool. Subsequent events were reported in the Daily Mirror under the arresting headline: ‘Escaped Elephant — Offer of Cake Prevents Animal Wrecking Front of Restaurant’.

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Hercules the bear joins in the Christmas festivities at Dunblane Primary School in 1980, months after his brief sojourn on North Uist. (Image credit: Alamy)

A similar approach might have worked with Hercules, a 65-stone grizzly bear who, in 1980, escaped on the remote island of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides when filming a television commercial for loo rolls. Hercules swam across the sea to North Uist, where he roamed around for some three weeks. Naturalists warned that, once he became hungry, he would start killing cattle, sheep and possibly even people.

The bear’s owner, Andy Robin, knew different. The grizzly was a gentle giant who often accompanied Robin and his wife Maggie to the pub. If Hercules was a danger to anything, it was local freezers — his favourite food was ice cream. The ursine fugitive remained at large for 24 days until spotted by a crofter and sedated with tranquiliser darts. He had harmed no other living creature, living off his own body fat and shedding 15 stone during his time on the lam. His escape enchanted people around the world, including Elizabeth II and President Ronald Reagan. Hercules was named ‘Personality of the Year’ by the Scottish Tourist Board, featured on the cover of Time magazine, met Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and featured in the James Bond film Octopussy. When the great bear passed away aged 25, he was buried in the woods of North Uist alongside his owner. Fans still visit the grave.

'BBC news presenter John Timpson tried to charm him from the skies with an "Ethiopian bird pipe", to no avail'

Residents of north Wales still fondly recall the day a flock of penguins escaped from the Welsh Mountain Zoo and was seen lined up at a bus stop in Colwyn Bay, but the undoubted avian star of escapology was Goldie the golden eagle. In the bitterly cold winter of 1965, the British needed something to warm them up. It came in the unlikely 6-feet wingspan of Goldie, a resident at Regent’s Park Zoo, who made his escape after an absent-minded keeper failed to close his cage properly.

For 12 days, the Finnish eagle’s escapades in London were covered by journalists from around the world. People flooded into Regent’s Park armed with binoculars, ancient telescopes and picnic hampers, determined to catch a glimpse of the famous bird as he roosted in trees. Attempts to recapture Goldie involved the Royal Navy, the fire brigade and the Civil Defence Service. BBC news presenter John Timpson tried to charm him from the skies with an ‘Ethiopian bird pipe’, to no avail. The zoo received thousands of letters from people offering their advice (‘Get archers to fire drugged meat into the air’ was among the more sensible of them).

Goldie does what many do in Regent's Park, which is watch the ducks. (Image credit: Alamy)

At first, zoo keepers were confident that Goldie would come back once he was hungry. However, it soon became apparent that the eagle was happy to get his own lunch. His first attempt at a takeaway saw him swoop down and try to carry off a cairn terrier named Dusty. He had reckoned without the dog’s doughty owner, Mrs Pole, who beat him off with a rolled-up newspaper. Searching for something easier to catch, Goldie plunged into the grounds of Winfield House in Regent’s Park, NW1, residence of the US Ambassador, and killed and ate one of His Excellency’s Muscovy ducks. Thankfully, a diplomatic incident was avoided.

Eventually, Goldie was recaptured by Joe McCorry, one of the zoo keepers, who lured him with a dead rabbit and then simply picked the great bird up and carried him back to his cage to be reunited with his mate, Regina. Goldie’s days as a national celebrity quickly faded. Eventually, he was transferred from the zoo to a birds-of-prey centre in Gloucestershire. He lived out his days quietly, dying 21 years after his brief spell as the London paparazzi’s most photographed bird.

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This feature originally appeared in the November 18, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.