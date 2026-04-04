‘I try to offset that sense of boring normality by playing bass in a punk rock band with Robert Peston and Ed Balls’: John Wilson’s consuming passions
Best known for BBC Radio 4’s ‘This Cultural Life’, John Wilson is used to asking celebrities about their cultural inspirations. Lotte Brundle turns the tables.
in Features
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