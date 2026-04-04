‘I try to offset that sense of boring normality by playing bass in a punk rock band with Robert Peston and Ed Balls’: John Wilson’s consuming passions

Best known for BBC Radio 4’s ‘This Cultural Life’, John Wilson is used to asking celebrities about their cultural inspirations. Lotte Brundle turns the tables.

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John Wilson
John Wilson wearing his father, the former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson's, 1971 FA Cup Final shirt.
(Image credit: John Wilson)