Baroness Charlotte Beatrix de Rothschild (Béatrice to friends and family) spent much of her childhood at the Château de Ferrières, built for her grandfather James de Rothschild by none other than Joseph Paxton — the landscape gardener-turned-architect of Chatsworth’s glasshouses in Derbyshire and Crystal Palace in London. Inside, the lavishly decorated rooms contained an exceptional collection of fine art, tapestries, and furnishings from le grand siècle, as, outside, beyond the formal terracing, Paxton laid out a pastoral idyll of carefully framed views that guided the eye to a picturesque lake and manicured parkland. It may all have been designed to impress the Second Empire’s highest society, but it was young Béatrice perhaps, who was most deeply affected by those glorious surroundings. Her father Alphonse de Rothschild, who ended his career as Governor of the Bank of France, was also was a great collector of Louis XV furniture, Sèvres porcelain and fine art; the family mansion in Paris was no less a temple to ‘la douceur de vivre’.

Marriage at the age of 19 to her father’s friend, Baron Maurice Ephrussi — who came from a wealthy family of Russian bankers and wheat exporters based in Vienna, Austria — unleashed their combined fortunes and decidedly extravagant tastes and, as did so many of their Belle Époque contemporaries, the couple took up their winter quarters on the French Riviera. The casino at Monte Carlo and the races in Nice and Antibes proved compelling destinations for Baron Ephrussi in particular.

The ochre colonnades in the colourful and scented Spanish garden, where water trickles from a hidden grotto into the formal lily pool. (Image credit: Alamy)

As her husband gambled and indulged in other vices, Madame Ephrussi hunted for the perfect spot to build her own private residence. Cap Ferrat, an isthmus with breathtaking views towards Nice to the west and the coastal approach to Monaco to the east, was ideal — and princely villas had already been built here, discreetly hidden among leafy gardens. Leopold II of Belgium occupied one of these and was anxious to buy up land for sale adjacent to his estate to prevent development. Madame Ephrussi, however, had other ideas. Having divorced her profligate husband in 1904 and inherited a large part of her father’s fortune (he died a few months after the divorce, full of regrets at having brokered such an unhappy marriage), she snapped up the 16-acre, rocky lump of prime real estate.

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Join the Country Life garden tour: 'Gardens of the Côte d’Azur', from Menton to Nice, April 20–24, 2027 (Image credit: Hôtel du Couvent/Luxury Collection) The allure of the French Riviera has long captivated garden enthusiasts, drawn by its exotic perfumes, glorious colours and the wonderfully benign climate. On this exclusive five-day tour, we will visit a remarkable collection of historic and contemporary private gardens, many created by those who have made the Riviera their home. From the famous Hanbury Gardens at La Mortola to the exotic gardens of Val Rahmeh, each visit reveals a distinctive horticultural vision. Explore the Belle Époque splendour of Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, before enjoying private tours of Villa Fort France and La Mouissone, where planting celebrates colour, texture and form. Along the way, there will be delightful lunches, a picnic among olive groves and memorable dinners, including one overlooking Monte Carlo. Two carefully chosen hotels are a perfect base for the tour: the seafront Hotel Napoleon in Menton and the beautifully restored Hôtel du Couvent in Nice (pictured above). Designed by Tom Stuart-Smith and developed by James Basson, the latter’s remarkable gardens feature terraces, orchards, herbs and Mediterranean planting, with more than 300 species that fill the air with their scent. Combining exceptional gardens, fine cuisine and distinctive architecture, this tour offers a memorable opportunity to experience the timeless appeal of the French Riviera. The five-day tour costs £4,995 per person with flights, £4,845 per person without flights. There is a single supplement of £490. For further information and to book your place on the tour with a £450 deposit, telephone 01280 430175, email hello@fineandcultural.com or visit the Fine & Cultural website.

For seven years, architects came and went, as landscape gardeners — including Achille Duchêne and Harold Peto — were summoned to give advice. Béatrice had her own, very firm, ideas about what she wanted and began by ordering the top of the rocky outcrop to be flattened, using dynamite when necessary. In Madame Ephrussi’s opinion, common sense might dictate that a windswept, artificially flattened sheet of rock was not the best place to plant a garden, but she was not in the least perturbed. An ample purse ensured that her will was always executed, starting with the importation of thousands of tons of topsoil and tapping rather extravagantly into the municipal water supply.

The villa that eventually rose from the newly levelled site proved to be very much in the Rothschild style: opulent, eclectic — in this case borrowing architectural elements from 15th- and 16th-century Venetian and Tuscan palazzo designs — to enclose a superbly symmetrical four-square design, enclosing an arcaded terrace courtyard, more Hispanic than Italian. The gardens she conceived were no less eclectic: a formal water garden in classical French style (the hand of Duchêne is clearly visible here) occupies the rest of the flattened hilltop, echoing the absolute symmetry of the villa’s south façade, but other parts of the garden reflect her desire to incorporate a bit of everything she had admired on her cultural travels.

At their furthest reach, the formal gardens ascend to a wooded knoll from which a small, circular Temple of Love — based on the one found at the Versailles Trianon — looks back along the sublimely photogenic, watery vista towards the pink villa. In Madame Ephrussi’s day, the stucco walls of the villa were ochre and trials are currently under way to restore the villa to its former colour, which was changed to pink during the restoration of both house and garden in the aftermath of the Second World War. Cascades, stepping stones, fountains and jets of water make for an entrancing amble along the way, but give no hint of the surprises yet to come in the lower gardens where, immediately below the west façade, steps lead to a chain of individual gardens. Each is on a different theme and it is tempting to see the hand of Peto at work here, especially in the Italianate sections.

Cactus, agave and other succulents in one of an eclectic series of gardens that Beatrice Ephrussi planned as a record of her travels. (Image credit: Alamy)

A colourful and scented Spanish terrace garden, framed on two sides by colonnades stuccoed in the original ochre colour, conceals a watery grotto that trickles into a formal lily pool. This gives way to a Florentine garden, where slender cypresses and terracotta urns underplanted with a silvery carpet of Mediterranean shrubs flank a horseshoe staircase. This leads down to the Stone Garden where architectural salvage — door and window frames that were not needed for the house — is displayed against a backdrop of green foliage. A Japanese garden is followed by a collection of cacti, agaves and other succulents, neatly rounded off by an English rose garden set upon a grassy slope overlooking the Bay of Villefranche.

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This horticultural extravaganza is, perhaps, more an interpretation of Madame Ephrussi’s vision than an exact restoration. The garden that she had planned, but never saw to completion, was also populated with exotic birds and a small menagerie of animals. Yet her main vision persists: the long, narrow shape of the garden with its views over the Mediterranean put her in mind of a cruise she had once taken on an ocean liner, Île de France. This was the name she gave to her villa and from the first-floor loggia she could observe — and direct — the 30 or so gardeners in her employ, all decked out in mariners’ uniforms, complete with red pom-poms on their berets. Friends and contemporaries noted that, during the planning stages, it was not uncommon to see these men hidden in pyramids of green cardboard, representing cypress trees, or manoeuvring long strips of silver, grey and green fabric in an attempt to determine the exact location of the pools, paths and flower beds.

With the rest of the property, the English garden, overlooking the Bay of Villefranche, was bequeathed to the Académie des Beaux-Arts. The villa now houses her magnificent collections. (Image credit: Alamy)

Given the amount of determination and effort (never mind the cost) of realising her dream, it is surprising how little time Madame Ephrussi spent in her splendid villa, preferring her Monaco residence when wintering in the Riviera and avoiding it completely after Ephrussi’s death in 1916. She died in 1934, leaving everything to the Académie des Beaux-Arts, requesting that all the priceless objects from her residences in Paris and Monaco were to be brought to the villa to be exhibited and furnished according to her detailed guidelines.

Each room leading off the central terrace has the feel of stepping into an Enlightenment Salon and reveals Madame Ephrussi’s exquisite taste. Ceilings by Tiepolo and Pellegrini and paintings by Fragonard and Boucher are accompanied by furniture from the greatest cabinetmakers of the 17th and 18th centuries. Porcelain from Meissen, Vincennes and Sèvres, tapestries from the Gobelins based on cartoons by Coypel, walls painted with Rococo singeries, 18th-century doors from the Imperial Palace in Peking and a 12-leaf Qing dynasty Coromandel screen form an unmissable part of any visit and provide context for the eclecticism of the garden outside.

With so many of the Riviera’s grandest Belle Époque villas having been rendered unrecognisable (and certainly unvisitable) under private ownership, it is our good fortune that Madame Ephrussi determined that her vision, her collections and her gardens should be preserved for others to appreciate.

Visit the Villa Ephrussi website for more information.

This feature originally appeared in the November 18, 2026, print edition of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

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