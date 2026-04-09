Home Gardens & Interiors Interiors The revival of interest in folk art is fueling a new fascination with the art of decorating wagons Three devotees share their enthusiasm with Arabella Youens. By Arabella Youens published 9 April 2026 in Features Tess and Alfred Newall bow-top 1920 wagon is used as a studio, playroom and hideaway. (Image credit: Simon Brown) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.