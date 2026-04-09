The revival of interest in folk art is fueling a new fascination with the art of decorating wagons

Three devotees share their enthusiasm with Arabella Youens.

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Tess and Alfred Newall with their decorative wagon
Tess and Alfred Newall bow-top 1920 wagon is used as a studio, playroom and hideaway.
(Image credit: Simon Brown)