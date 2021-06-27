12 truly stunning houses for sale across the world, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest homes around the world to come up for sale via Country Life.

Exceptional living, expansive terraces and stunning ocean views.

For sale with Damianos Sotheby’s. See more pictures and details for this property.

Unique property with 323′ on Canal, guest cottage and 60′ dock.

For sale with Damianos Sotheby’s. See more pictures and details for this property.

Sophisticated family home in the heart of Marbella’s golf valley.

For sale with Callum Swan Realty. See more pictures and details for this property.

The epitome of sophistication and privacy, this residence offers the luxurious lifestyle of The Residences at Seafire, located on world-renowned Seven Mile Beach.

For sale with Luxury Portfolio International. See more pictures and details for this property.

A timeless Georgian landmark in prime East Gate Bel-Air. Sited on almost 1 acre

For sale with Luxury Portfolio International. See more pictures and details for this property.

Marbella — €5,300,000

Hillside finca with stunning mountain, valley and sea views set in thirty-five acres of almond, fig and carob trees with woodland walks within a large private estate of 3,500,000 square metres.

For sale privately — call +34 672 411 912 for more pictures and details for this property.

Romanesque 7 bedroom villa with superb views of Provence, gîte, swimming pool, garage, parking and outbuildings.

For sale with Sarl Leggett Immobilier. See more pictures and details for this property.

Elegant 8 bedroom house with 7 hectares of vineyards, a gîte, outbuildings and garage.

For sale with Sarl Leggett Immobilier. See more pictures and details for this property.

Andalucia — €950,000

A luxurious 5 bedroom, 5 reception, 4 bathroom villa in Andalucia.

For sale privately. Email for more pictures and details for this property.

A 23,500 square foot residential estate on the peninsula of Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

For sale with British Virgin Island Sotheby’s. See more pictures and details for this property.

Stunning 8-bedroom Spanish farm set in 16 hectares of beautiful Andalusian countryside.

For sale with BM Sotogrande. See more pictures and details for this property.

Two five-bedroom houses with clay shooting range.

For sale with Chrystals. See more pictures and details for this property.