21 beautiful properties on the market around Britain, as seen in Country Life

Our regular look at some of the best homes on the market today has a true gem in the Cotswolds at a hard-to-believe price, a houseboat on the Thames and huge estates for sale.

The 245-acre Straloch House estate near Newmachar, 10 miles from Aberdeen, has been a labour of love for its owners, but now they’re moving on.

Superb period country house set in an elevated position with beautiful interiors. 6 principal reception rooms, principal bedroom suite, 6 guest bedroom suites, ante room, wine room, gym, staff/guest apartment, tennis court, stable yard, 5 cottages, outbuildings including party barn, offices, laundry barn, garages, machinery stores, sunset pavilion, modern agricultural buildings, mature parkland and woodland, arable and pasture, bluebell woods and 2 lakes. EPCs = E-G

About 232 acres

A five bedrooms Grade II listed recently extended property with exceptional equestrian facilities including stabling, menage, paddock and grazing land plus an open barn and garaging.

An impressive family home retaining many period features located in one of the most desirable private gated roads within a plot of c. 0.66 acre. EPC. E

Court Farm is a truly lovely home situated in one of the prettiest villages in the south east of England.

An historic Grade II listed Mill House which has the Whitewater River running through its beautiful 11 acres of grounds. There is also a lake, tennis court, studio lodge and swimming pool complex.

An important, Grade 11 Listed Georgian cottage, reputedly to be the oldest of the Windsor Park cottages, with period detail and a south and westerly facing garden.

Classic Georgian house with exceptional transport links to London and Heathrow Airport.

4 reception rooms, 2 kitchens, 5 bedrooms (3 en suite), further bathroom, swimming pool, tennis court, 2 stables, barn cottage, summer house, garage, gardens, orchard and paddock.

About 3.9 acres

An impressive Grade II listed landmark property located in the centre of the with a separate self-contained coach house, ample garaging, gardens and a swimming pool.

A Grade II listed four bedroom Queen Anne house in good order arranged over three floors with lovely period features. Set in pretty gardens with a summer house and double garage.

A glorious three bedroom Grade II listed character cottage beautifully refurbished located in a sought after village with views to the hills, a pretty garden and garage.

An elegant Queen Anne style country house built in 1913 surrounded by beautiful two acre landscaped gardens, adjoining Denham Golf Course, one of only two houses on this private road adjoining Denham Golf Course, one of only two houses on this private road.

Beautiful Grade II listed house set in mature grounds. 6 reception rooms, 8 bedrooms,

4 bathrooms, self-contained 2 bedroom flat, tennis court, heated swimming pool, pool house, summer house, workshop, stable, garaging for 5 cars and landscaped gardens.

About 7.2 acres

A unique beautifully maintained historic estate, available for the first time in over 40 years, set in a discreet 37 acres, under 4 miles from Beaconsfield. Indoor leisure complex. Planning for a replacement 25,000 sq ft country house, centrally set with southerly views over the parkland.

A Listed Grade II Queen Anne rectory extending to some 7,400 sq ft, with annexe and extensive outbuilding range, standing in a mature and wooded setting with spectacular views over the Dedham Vale. A further 21.5 acres is available separately.

An historic and very beautiful Grade II listed house of great character, which has been the subject of a remarkable sympathetic renovation. Within the house there is a self-contained annexe. In addition, a detached stone barn is converted to provide a bright and spacious flexible office or studio space.

An historic early 17th century Grade I Listed house that has undergone award-winning structural and interior renovation. The resulting elegant 21st century home is set in exquisite private gardens, styled on the Anglo-Dutch design. The property is located on the fringe of the village and is convenient for local amenities and mainline rail access to London.

A six bedroom home nestled in a private prestigious location within walking distance of the Village Green. Offering front and rear gardens, double garage and garden room presently used as a gym.

A houseboat converted from a Thames Lighter with five bedrooms (or should we call them berths?) on the ground floor (sorry, lower deck), of which the master is an en-suite with an adjacent study. Upstairs there is a a huge reception/dining room plus a kitchen-diner, while there’s also an upper terrace above.

A unique property, formerly a fire station now converted into two spacious three bedroom properties. Both are beautifully presented with vaulted ceilings and open plan living.

The Homestead is a truly enchanting Grade II Listed property with a contemporary interior set in private grounds of the Eythrope Estate.

