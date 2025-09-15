A Clarkson's Farm of one's own: Five properties with just enough farmland for you and your family, from under £1 million

It might be due to the popularity of Clarkson’s Farm, an increased concern for food provenance or the desire to have a lifestyle overhaul, but interest in smallholdings is on the rise.

Here are five of the most intriguing options on the market at the moment.

Powys — £1.1 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Baron Tomas Stael von Holstein left London, where he was studying Buddhism, to buy this 23-acre smallholding in the Cambrian Mountains. Over the past decade, he has transformed Llethrau Farm (also pictured at the top of the page) into a retreat in an enchanting mixed-broadleaf woodland setting, which lends itself to ‘team-building days, retreats or family gatherings’.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

There is a two-bedroom farmhouse, two converted barns, three shepherd’s huts, outbuildings, workshops, large chicken run and four acres of garden.

For sale via Strutt & Parker

Derbyshire — £900,000

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Late-18th-century Old Farm House is tucked into the hillside above Combs Reservoir in the Peak District National Park. The three-bedroom, Grade II-listed house stands within a courtyard that includes lawned gardens.

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

There is also a double garage with self-contained one-bedroom annexe and a paddock that has been used to keep goats, ducks and chickens, but could suit pony grazing or orchard planting.

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

It is within 15 minutes of Buxton and between the towns of Whaley Bridge and Chapel-en-le-Frith; beauty spots Mam Tor, Kinder Scout and the Goyt Valley are within easy reach.

For sale via Finest Properties

Bedfordshire — £1.5 million

(Image credit: Fitzjohn Estates)

Hawkswell Farmhouse is neatly situated in the Ouse valley between Felmersham and Carlton and stands in 4¼ acres with stables, manège, tack room, stores, open barn and paddocks enclosed by post-and-rail fencing, with a water supply.

(Image credit: Fitzjohn Estates)

The 3,000sq ft, unlisted five-bedroom house with four reception rooms and a kitchen/breakfast room with AGA set in an inglenook fireplace is thought to date from the 18th century. And yes, that does appear to be a red telephone box in the corner.

(Image credit: Fitzjohn Estates)

Outbuildings are arranged around a courtyard and include a large barn with vehicle access suitable for machinery or hay storage; the gardens have raised vegetable beds and several fruit trees.

For sale via Fitzjohn Estates

Monmouthshire — £1.2 million

(Image credit: Savills)

This attractive smallholding in Llandenny, five miles from Usk, comes with both long-established barns and a modern farmyard. There are just under 13 acres of surrounding fields, with the option to purchase more land: the property is also listed at £2 million with a total of 135 acres.

(Image credit: Savills)

The four-bedroom main house is thought to date from the 17th century and is set in an old farmyard; the two large stone barns have planning permission to be converted into dwellings.

Selling agent Daniel Rees says New House Farm offers ‘the perfect balance between traditional and modern, which would suit both agricultural and residential buyers’.

For sale via Savills

Essex — £1.2 million

(Image credit: Cheffins)

Lippingwells Farm is on the edge of Castle Hedingham, five miles north-west of Halstead. Set within its 15 acres is a Grade II-listed, three-bedroom farmhouse with adjoining two-bedroom annexe; planning permission has been granted to convert them into a single dwelling.

(Image credit: Cheffins)

There is a range of useful outbuildings, both traditional and modern, including a good-sized tractor barn, pig and poultry sheds and feed stores. The arable land, of just over 11 acres, is divided into three field parcels farmed on a rotation of combinable crops, including winter wheat and spring barley.

For sale via Cheffins