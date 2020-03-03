A fully-reinstated 18th century mansion, with an ornamental lake with 14 acres of gardens

With its Georgian addition and beautiful lake, Park Hall earns its spot as one of the best homes in the area.

The large ornamental lake that is the focal point of more than 14 acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks around Grade II-listed Park Hall at Great Bardfield, near Braintree, Essex, was the scene of wild winter skating parties during the tenure of its previous owners, the late Ariel and John Crittall, who entertained lavishly.

However, their fine country home, built in the early 1700s with a Georgian façade added in 1827, appears to have deteriorated after 1974. Park Hall, now reinstated, is now on the market with Jackson-Stops in Chelmsford at a guide price of £2.25m.

Park Hall’s present owners, who bought the house in a state of considerable disrepair six years ago, spent three years returning it to its pristine former glory, taking care to retain its many interesting elements, including a Crittall conservatory.

The property comprises the main seven-bedroom house, a cottage/studio and outbuildings, including a barn and excellent stabling, and the land and lake play host to a wide variety of wildlife, such as muntjac, kingfishers, pheasants, badgers, hares and rabbits.

Indeed, the 13 acres include a cart lodge, a three bay stable, a manege and and extensive paddocks. It’s sure to be a haven for horse lovers, and for everyone else who enjoys a well-placed family home in the countryside. The Beaters Cottage is currently used as storage space, but it could be used for further accommodation if the need came.

For water lovers, there’s more than the lake to keep one entertained. There’s an indoor pool too – a great benefit to those who prefer warmer climates to a chilly dip.

The Georgian addition to the house has become the principle part of the accommodation used today. The new owners will likely be grateful that it was done so sympathetically creating a large, flowing home for generations to come.

