A gem in West Sussex where the graceful Georgian hallway alone will be enough to sell the house

The Grange at Crawley Down is nestled in a village tucked away in the north-west corner of West Sussex.

A Georgian gem has come to the market in the form of The Grange at Crawley Down, in West Sussex. Nestled in a village tucked away in the north-west corner of the county, and just a mile from the border with Surrey, it’s listed with Hamptons for £5,950,000.

The house was originally built in about 1740 as a large manor house for a London silversmith, The Grange has been extensively refurbished to provide some 8,800sq ft of elegant accommodation on three floors, at the same time retaining many of its period features, including parquet floors, wood panelling and original fireplaces.

That said, the chances are that prospective buyers will be so bowled over by the hallway alone that they’ll probably already be sold on the place.

Recommended videos for you

With its parquet floor, columns, and gently curving staircase. the imposing galleried hallway is a real feature of this beautiful home.

The room leads through to a suite of south-facing reception rooms and an extended kitchen/breakfast room with four sets of French doors opening onto the garden terrace.

The formal dining room, drawing room, morning room, family room, billiard room, orangery and study are all located on this floor.

The first floor houses the principal bedroom suite, three further bedrooms and four bath/shower rooms, with a further four good bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms on the second floor.

Additional accommodation is provided in the two-bedroom garden cottage and the two-bedroom staff annexe.

The Grange sits in a magical woodland setting surrounded by 34 acres of pasture, parkland, ponds, lawns and formal planted gardens, and boasts extensive garaging and equestrian facilities, including a stable yard with six loose boxes, a feed store and tack room, and a 200ft by 182ft post-and-railed outdoor school.

The Grange is listed with Hamptons for £5,950,000.