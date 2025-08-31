Country houses for sale

Five magnificent homes for sale, from Highland escape to a 17th century school, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life.

Midlothian — £15 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

The Newliston Estate, just outside Edinburgh, is a magnificent property with a Robert Adam mansion at its heart.

Image 1 of 3
Property for Sale
(Image credit: Savills)

Some 764 acres are available as well as the Grade A-listed house, though the vendors are happy to split the sale into two lots.

For sale via Savills — see more details.

Inverclyde — £1.45 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Sitting proud on a cliff overlooking the sea, Shambala is a quite astonishing Japanese-style home in the vibrant coastal town of Gourock.

Image 1 of 2
Property for Sale
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The location is as outstanding as the home, with perfect sunsets and a secluded, private plot. Glasgow, less than 30 miles away, is within easy reach by both road and rail, making this an easily commutable house.

For sale at £1.45 million — see more details.

Yorkshire — £5 million

Queen Margaret&#039;s School in Escrick

(Image credit: Sanderson Weatherall)

The former Queen Margaret's School in Escrick, a few miles south of the centre of York, has come on to the market.

Image 1 of 3
Queen Margaret's School in Escrick
(Image credit: Sanderson Weatherall)

There is clearly work to be done — and money to be spent — for this Grade II*-listed, late 17th century house to begin the next phase of its life. But with 68,500 sq ft of space in the main house, plus further teaching blocks, dormitories and sporting facilities that include two swimming pools, the potential is astonishing.

For sale at around £5 million — see more details.

Perthshire — £2.2 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Galbraith)

Tigh An Tuir is a wonderful house in a conservation village called Strathtay, near Pitlochry.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Galbraith)

Sweeping grounds, period features throughout and a separate cottage — plus summerhouse, tennis court, games room and bar — make this a dreamlike Highland escape.

For sale via Galbraith at £2.2m — see more details.

Bedfordshire — £1,600,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

This former gatehouse on the Rothschild Mentmore Estate is a charming family home, with five bedrooms, secluded location and parking for 10 cars.

Image 1 of 2
Property for Sale
(Image credit: Michael Graham)

There's also a games room in the garden, and permission is in place to build a new detached garage with another annexe above.

For sale at £1.6 million — see more pictures and details.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

